Paul J. Lund, 94, formerly of Herscher, IL, passed away following a short illness at Majestic Care of Carmel, Carmel, IN, on Friday, January 16, 2026. He was born on July 18, 1931 in rural Gardner, IL to the late Theodor and Maren Lund.

While in high school, Paul played the accordion throughout the central Illinois area. After graduating from Dwight High School, he enlisted in the Navy. He served from 1951-1955 in the Medical Corps at Naval bases in Honolulu, HI, Bremerton, WA and Astoria, OR. While in the Navy, he met his future wife, Arlene Metzger, who also was serving in the Navy at the time. They were married on September 4, 1954 and were married just short of 65 years.

Paul worked in sales and service for 15 years at Hendrix in Herscher, 12 years at Home Appliance in Kankakee and 15 years at Bade Appliance in Bradley. He served 41 years as Pilot Township Clerk, helped organize the Herscher Townhouses senior citizens complex on South Main Street and was a former president of the townhouse board, served 15 years as a member, and former president of the Herscher Chamber of Commerce, served 12 years on the Trinity Lutheran Church Council, former treasurer of the Herscher Sanitary District, was the Grand Marshal for the 2009 Labor Day parade and for 51 years he was part of the “Before Sunrise Cleanup Crew” at the village park following the Labor Day festivities.

Upon retirement, Paul worked on the grounds at the village park, enjoyed winters in Arizona and gardening. He was a certified Master Gardener through the University of Illinois, an active member of the Herscher Area Historical Society and the Central Illinois Green Club. ln 2016 he and his wife traveled to Washington, D.C. as participants in the Indy Honor Flight program for veterans. In recent years he enjoyed an active life in his 55 and older community in Noblesville, IN, with family and friends.

Survivors include his daughter, Marina (Dan) Papineau of Westfield, IN; son, Steven Lund of Lafayette, IN; grandson, Brendon (Trista) Papineau of Troy, IL; granddaughter, Brianne (Mark) Ellison of Westfield, IN; great-grandchildren, Violet, Lillian and Liam Ellison; and Analee and Liam Borah; brothers, Henry Lund and Harold (Bev) Lund both of Dwight, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Dorothy Lund; and his sisters-in-law, Edith Lund, Dorothy Edens and Darlene Lotspeich.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 9 at 10:00 AM, with the memorial service starting at 11:00 AM at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 4283 East 191st Street, Westfield, IN.

The second visitation will be on Friday, February 27 at 1:00 PM, with the memorial service starting at 2:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 255 East 3rd Street, Herscher, IL. Burial with military honors will follow at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Herscher.

ln lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Herscher American Legion, 102 S. Oak St, Herscher, IL 60941.

Randall and Roberts Funeral Homes, Noblesville, IN, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com