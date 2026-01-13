Julia F. Dwyer, 94, of Geneva, Illinois, passed away at 8:39 P.M., on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Illinois.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Friday, January 16, 2026, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 313 W. Hamilton St., Odell, Il. 60460. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 P.M. also at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Interment will be at St. Paul Cemetery in Odell, Illinois.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home of Pontiac has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Julia was born on November 16, 1931, in Nevada Township, Illinois, the daughter of Thomas J and Ethel J (Lynch) Dwyer.

Julia is survived by her nieces, Anne Dwyer (late Stephan) Breitenbach of Hartford, WI, Cathy (Steve) Medearis of Geneva, IL.; her nephew, Michael (Donna) Dwyer in Odell, IL.; her great nieces, Grace (Nils) Niemeier, Lisa Medearis; her great nephews, Luke (Kate Schindler) Breitenbach, Bob Breitenbach, Christopher (Donalyn) Medearis, and Daniel Dwyer; and her three great great niece and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, her brother Thomas E. Dwyer, and her sister-in-law Mary Dwyer.

Julia was raised on a farm in Odell and graduated from St. Paul High School. She worked for many years as a secretary and purchasing agent at two Veterans Hospitals including Edward Hines Veterans Hospital in Maywood, IL. Julia often attended daily Mass and brought communion to several shut-ins. She was always the happiest when she was helping others. Julia lived in various suburbs of Chicago, including Hillside, Wheaton, Geneva and St. Charles. One of her favorite things to do was to bake angel food cakes to share with family, friends and neighbors. She loved to attend family gatherings and especially enjoyed visiting her brother, Tom Dwyer, at his farm in Odell. Julia was a kind and caring person beloved by all who knew her. Rest in peace good and faithful servant.

Memorial donations in Julia’s name may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, 313 W. Hamilton St., Odell, Il. 60460.