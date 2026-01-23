Henry T. Lund passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 22, 2026. Henry was born in 1930 to Theodore H. and Maren Lund. Henry was one of four sons, raised on a farm in rural Gardner/Dwight. Henry met his wife to be, Edith, through St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Youth Group in Dwight, IL. Through that connection they became friends and later, on May 6, 1951 they married. Henry and Edie lived and raised their family in Dwight.

Henry was a farmer, a milkman for Borden’s, a carpenter for P&C Inc., a part-time maintenance man for Illinois Bell then finished out his working years at Dupont. Henry was a Dwight Volunteer Firefighter for 17 years, #12. He served as Assistant Fire Chief for several years. Henry was a lifetime member of St Peter’s Church and supported and assisted all the organizations within the church. Henry was the Dartball master for the St. Peter’s Team. Henry was constantly involved with community sports. He coached Little League, Pony League, Legion League, and Girls’ softball. Henry was a member of the Dwight Township High School Football Chain Gang for over 40 years and spent a multitude of years collecting admissions at the DTHS basketball games. He was inducted into the Illinois Athletic Directors Association as a Friend of Athletics and then into the Dwight Athletic Program Hall of Fame.

After retirement Henry maintained his commitment helping at St. Peter’s, committed to weekly coffee with his friends, and his daily breakfast from Route 66 Family Restaurant or Pfaff’s bakery. He enjoyed feeding and watching his critters and the birds, reading, doing crossword puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune and the CUBBIES. Henry got to experience and enjoy annual fishing trips in Canada with his sons Todd, Bill and friend Tom.

Throughout Henry’s life he maintained a constant support to his family. There were very few, if ANY school, sports, or life events for his kids and grandkids that he was not present at. He was always his grandkid’s 2nd biggest fan; grandma had him beat.

Henry is preceded in death by his parents, wife Edie of 63 years, son Theodore (Ted), son Thomas (Tom), daughter-in-law Kim, brother Fritz, brother Paul, grandson Ryan Dockstader and dog Bert whom he wished to be buried with.

Henry is survived by his children, Beverly Esposito, Bill (Debbie) Lund, Todd (Amy) Lund, Kathi (Dave) Dockstader, Chris Andersen and John Lund; grandchildren, Dan Lund, Maggie (Dean) Christensen, Kyle (Mandy) Lund, Michah Taylor, Kelli (Trevor) Wielgus, Charlie (Laura) Andersen, Kelsey Lund, Mandy Deese, Alyssa (Chase) Caskey, Heidi Dockstader, Colin Lund, Brandon Pettit, Hollis Esposito, Aaron Lund and Anneke Esposito; great-grandchildren Clay, Cayson and Cali Lund, Lennon and Saylor Deese, Ava and Oakley Andersen, Kennedi Ryan Wielgus; brother Harold (Bev) Lund, and many nieces and nephews.

Not too long ago you asked, ‘what do I think about the world today?’ I now know the answer, today it is a tad sadder because you are not here, but it is a better place because you were. You will be greatly missed!

A special thank you to Marina Gill, Kelsey Christensen, Aimee DeCoste and Robyn Allen for always taking good care of grandpa over the last couple years.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 1 p.m. at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dwight. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Dwight.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Dwight Sports Boosters in Henry’s memory.