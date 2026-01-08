GODT NYTT ÅR

Happy New Year!

What an incredible year 2025 was for us! As we turn the page to 2026, we’re thrilled to share our Year in Review newsletter—packed with the highlights, stories, and moments that made the year unforgettable. Dive deeper on our website, where you’ll find thousands of photos, videos, original songs, detailed biographies, and everything that celebrates Norwegian heritage.2026 is already shaping up to be just as exciting—come experience it all in person at the Norsk Museum in Norway, Illinois. We can’t wait to welcome you!

Norsk Museum Year in Review Newsletter