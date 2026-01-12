MVK Middle School – Honor Roll

At the end of each quarter, the academic accomplishments of our students are recognized through the posting of the Honor Roll. The first is the “High” Honor Roll. Students must have all “A’s” in core subject areas. There was a certificate awarded to them for this honor. The second is the Honor Roll. Students must have only “A’s” and “B’s” in core subject areas. There was a certificate awarded to them for this honor.

The following are on the High Honor roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade –Kaylee Duncan & Lyla Wilkinson

7th Grade – Avery Bauer

6th Grade – Sophie Andreatta, Lilli Brower, Sophia Isham, Wren Johnson, & Clare Wollgast

The following are on the Honor Roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade – Mason Brookman, Kayla Cole, Emalee Ferrara, Olin Field, Maisie Hunt, David Sinnott, Paige Slattery, Wyatt Sobesky, Jeremiah Valenciano, & Charlie Woods

7th Grade – Estella Brown, Cash Harford, Paxton Helland, Ebin Nowak, Mia Shouse, Roqi Vought, & Hadley Wyble

6th Grade – Alli Baudino, Mackenzie Both, Caden Clennon, Reid Hunt, Easton Johnson, Emma Kilmer, Clayton Steiner, Ailie Tonkin, & Eli Wardlow, Grahm Wilkinson

5th Grade – Gemma Ballachino, Lilianna Deterding, Jayson Finch, Nathan Kilmer, Ian Sinnott, & Kolton Sobesky