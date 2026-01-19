Morris Hospital Starting New Parkinson’s Support Group in February



January 14, 2026, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is hosting a new Parkinson’s Support Group beginning February 9. The new Morris Hospital Parkinson’s Support Group will meet the second Monday of each month from 12:00-12:45 p.m. in the Community Room at the Morris Hospital YCMA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave., Morris. Registration is not required to participate.

The Parkinson’s Support Group provides the opportunity for individuals who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and their spouses, caregivers and loved ones to connect with others who are affected by the neurological disorder. In addition to receiving education from guest speakers, participation in the monthly meetings provides support and socialization.

Parkinson’s is a type of movement disorder that occurs when nerve cells in the brain don’t produce enough of the brain chemical dopamine, which can result in trembling, stiffness, slowness of movement, poor balance and coordination, sleep disturbances, mood changes, cognitive and speech challenges, and other symptoms that impact daily living. Along with the new Parkinson’s Support Group, Morris Hospital offers a number of additional resources to help individuals with Parkinson’s manage symptoms and improve their quality of life, including Lee Silverman Voice Treatment (LSVT) LOUD and BIG through Morris Hospital’s Rehabilitation Services and two free exercise classes at the Morris Hospital YMCA: Pedaling for Parkinson’s and Parkinson Wellness Recovery. Participants do not have to be YMCA members to participate.

For more information about Parkinson’s programs offered through Morris Hospital, visit morrishospital.org/parkinsons. Questions about the new Parkinson’s Support Group can be directed to Morris Hospital’s Wellness department at 815-705-7364.