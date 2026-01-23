Morris Hospital Endocrinologist to Discuss Diabetes at Free YMCA Program

January 13, 2026, MORRIS, IL – Dr. Nuzhat Chalisa, a board-certified endocrinologist with Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, will talk about “Diabetes and Strategies for Self-Care and Support” during a free community program on Thursday, February 19, from 3-4 p.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Avenue, Morris. The free program is open to the community and does not require YMCA membership to participate.

During the program, Dr. Chalisa will share important information about diabetes and how to manage the chronic disease.

To register, call the Morris Hospital YMCA at 815-513-8080, or go to www.morrishospital.org/events and select the category Education Classes at the YMCA.