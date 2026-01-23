Morris Hospital Announces Babysitter’s Training Course

January 23, 2026, Morris, IL — Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is offering the American Red Cross Babysitter’s Training Course on Presidents’ Day, Monday, February 16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Morris Hospital Training Classroom at Shabbona School, 725 School St., Morris.

The Babysitter’s Training Course is designed for youths age 11 and older who are interested in acquiring the information and education needed for a safe babysitting experience including interviewing for a babysitting job, choosing safe and age-appropriate toys and games, performing first aid, practicing diapering and feeding techniques, and handling bedtime issues. Participants should bring their own lunch and an afternoon snack.

The class fee is $60, and the class size is limited to 10 students. Registration can be completed online at www.morrishospital.org/events.

In 2026, Morris Hospital will also be offering the Babysitter’s Training Course on June 15, July 10, August 6, and October 12. Questions can be directed to 815-705-7360.