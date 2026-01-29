Making Illinois Streets Safer & Protecting Lives: Giannoulias Unveils Statewide E-Bike Safety Initiative

“Ride Safe, Ride Smart, Ride Ready” Campaign Confronts Rapidly Growing Micromobility Risks

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias today announced a comprehensive, statewide initiative to protect pedestrians, riders and drivers by addressing the dangerous rise of high-speed e-bikes and other powerful electric transportation devices on Illinois streets and sidewalks.

The multi-pronged campaign – “Ride Safe, Ride Smart, Ride Ready” – combines public education, updated driver training and a push for modernized safety laws to keep pace with the fast-evolving micromobility industry. As e-bikes and similar devices become faster, heavier and more powerful, Illinois law has not kept up – putting lives at risk.

“Micromobility technology is advancing faster than our rules,” Giannoulias said. “Some of these devices now travel at highway speeds, yet there are few clear standards, age limits and safety requirements. We need common-sense solutions that reflect today’s reality and make our streets safer for everyone”.

E-bike injuries surged by 293 percent nationwide from 2019 to 2022, according to a study by Columbia University. Since then, continued technological advances have produced devices capable of traveling more than 50 miles per hour, far beyond what existing state law contemplated.

Tragically, the consequences have already been felt in Illinois. Last fall, a Mount Prospect teen was killed when the e-bike he was riding collided with a pickup truck, and in 2022, an Illinois State University official died after he was struck by an e-bike rider in Bloomington-Normal.

This initiative will raise awareness of current rules governing e-bikes, scooters, skateboards and unicycles while laying the groundwork for updated regulations to be introduced this session. Key components include a new public education website, expanded driver education curriculum, and collaboration with lawmakers, local officials, medical experts, law enforcement, and cycling and safety advocates statewide.

Proposed Regulatory Framework:

Illinois currently recognizes three classifications of e-bikes – pedal bikes with electric motor assistance – a structure shared by 46 other states and one that would remain unchanged. New legislation would instead focus on higher-powered, higher-speed e-bikes and other electric devices that fall outside the existing definitions or are largely unregulated.







Many of these devices exceed 750 watts and can travel more than 28 mph – and in some cases exceed 50 mph – yet are not clearly defined or regulated under state law. High-speed electric scooters, skateboards and unicycles face similar regulatory gaps.

Giannoulias emphasized that any new legislation would establish clear statewide baseline standards while preserving local governments’ authority to adopt additional safeguards tailored to their communities. Additional, non-legislative efforts will include the following:

Updating Driver Education:

The Secretary of State’s office is partnering with the Illinois High School and College Driver Education Association to develop new programming and curriculum that addresses micromobility across K-12 education and within high school driver education classes.

Community-Based Enforcement:

The Secretary of State will work with law enforcement partners to establish balanced, community-centered micromobility enforcement guidelines – aimed at establishing credibility and trust through – preventative, not reactive – actions and position officers as mentors and safety advocates that focus on building partnerships to promote e-biker safety.

Public Awareness and Transparency:

With new statewide regulations and local ordinances in effect, the Secretary of State and Ride Safe, Ride Smart, Ride Ready groups will develop and distribute tools as part of a public service awareness campaign, reflecting consistent, clear and up-to-date messaging and ways to promote micromobility safety at key times throughout the year.

A new public education website – www.ilsos.gov/oneroad – will serve as a central hub for micromobility safety, rules and policy updates. The site explains what micromobility is, identifies common devices and outlines how they are currently regulated. A dedicated “Know the Rules” section translates existing law into straightforward guidance for riders, parents, drivers, educators and local officials.