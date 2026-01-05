As of January 2, 2026, there were 1,095 births registered in this county for 2025. This is 39 less than were registered in 2024. As of January 2, 2026, there were 1,095 births registered in this county for 2025. This is 39 less than were registered in 2024.

The most popular names for boys were Leo (7), followed by Noah and Liam (6 each).

The most popular names for girls were Violet (6), followed by Emma, Evelyn and Gianna (5 each).

More children were born in the months of January (120) in Kankakee County than in any other month in 2025.

The County Clerk’s Office issued 596 marriage licenses in Kankakee County in 2025, 53 more than in 2024.

The oldest groom was 83 years old, the oldest bride was 77. The youngest bride was 18, and the youngest groom was 17 years of age. October was the most popular month(79) to get married.

There were 1387 deaths in Kankakee County last year, an increase of 176 from 2024.