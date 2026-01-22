LAND OF LINCOLN HONOR FLIGHT ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is accepting applications from World War II, Korean era and Vietnam era veterans for the 2026 flying season. Veterans who served any time between 1942 and May 7, 1975 – regardless of their duty assignment or where they were assigned for duty – are eligible to participate on an Honor Flight. These veterans are all heroes and deserve the experience of a day of gratitude as we visit the memorials in Washington DC dedicated to their service. This one-day flight from Springfield, IL is provided free to the Veteran. Veteran and Guardian Applications are available from the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight website (landoflincolnhonorflight.org) or by contacting us via email at JMB4604@AOL.COM.