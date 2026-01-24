Join the Movement Against Sexual Violence: Clove Alliance Seeks Volunteers

Clove Alliance invites community members to volunteer and make a difference. The upcoming volunteer training session will run from February 23rd to March 5th, on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings from 6:00-9:00 pm, and on Saturday, February 28th, from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm, with 12 hours of independent study.

Once trained, volunteers are crucial in spreading awareness about Clove Alliance’s services by staffing community booths and engaging with the public. Volunteers help connect individuals in need through outreach efforts with the essential resources and support Clove Alliance provides. Volunteers also serve on Clove Alliance’s 24-Hour Crisis Hotline, where volunteers provide around-the-clock phone support and assist survivors at local hospitals during emergency room visits.

Led by Clove Alliance staff and partners from the community, the training equips volunteers to understand the complexities of sexual violence and support survivors. Volunteers will learn crisis hotline response techniques, outreach strategies, and organization overview during the training.

Volunteers play a crucial role in Clove Alliance’s mission by providing compassionate support to survivors and helping to create a safer community for all. Individuals interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact Brittany, Director of Volunteer Services, at brittany@clovealliance.org.

Clove Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing hope and healing to survivors of sexual violence. Through comprehensive services, community engagement, and advocacy, Clove Alliance is committed to fostering a world free from the impact of sexual violence. Learn more at https://clovealliance.org.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact: Brittany Fry

Director of Volunteer Services at Clove Alliance 815-932-7273 (EXT: 230)

brittany@clovealliance.org