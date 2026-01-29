ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUINCES IDENTIFICATION OF HUMAN REMAINS DISCOVERED IN 2012
JANUARY 29, 2026
DES PLAINES – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 announces the successful resolution to a cold case death investigation from 2012.
The Illinois State Police is steadfast in their efforts in pursuit of truth and justice as we to continue to investigate cold case death investigations and other significant unsolved matters.
