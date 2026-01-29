ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUINCES IDENTIFICATION OF HUMAN REMAINS DISCOVERED IN 2012

JANUARY 29, 2026

DES PLAINES – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 announces the successful resolution to a cold case death investigation from 2012.

Previously, on February 18, 2012, the remains of an unidentified man were discovered under the I-94 overpass of Cicero Avenue in Chicago. Foul play was not suspected, however, the body remained unidentified until January 20, 2026, when forensic genealogy testing confirmed the man’s identity nearly 14 years after the remains were discovered by a maintenance worker doing work in the area. ISP Special Agents continued to investigate the matter in collaboration with the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and recently submitted a DNA sample from a possible relative for comparison purposes. After the sample was submitted, laboratory results confirmed the man’s identity as that of 64-year-old Ronald M. Risher. The exact cause and manner of death could not be determined due to decomposition, however exposure to cold was believed to be a contributing factor in his death.

The Illinois State Police is steadfast in their efforts in pursuit of truth and justice as we to continue to investigate cold case death investigations and other significant unsolved matters.







