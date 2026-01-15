ILLINOIS SHERIFFS’ ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIPS

January 15, 2026

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association announces that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2026-2027 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books, and fees only. The student must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning, full-time. Online learning is also acceptable.

Sheriff Adam Diss, LaSalle County, will be awarding 2 scholarships in the amount of $500.00 each.

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin. The only limitations are as follows:

Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents

Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2026-2027 school year (excluding summer session).

Applications are now available at your local Sheriff’s office or on the ISA Website https://www.ilsheriff.org/youth-2/. Students must complete the application, answer the essay question, and return all documentation to the Sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence by March 13, 2026 (must be postmarked by this date). A directory of Sheriffs offices is available on the ISA website at https://www.ilsheriff.org/sheriffs-directory/. For more information, please contact your local Sheriff’s office, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, high school advising center, or college financial aid office.