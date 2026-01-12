A Gift to Annual Campaign Powers Community Change
Our Annual Campaign is underway, and it’s not too late to be part of the impact. A gift from you will benefit many local organizations through IPCF’s General Grants, supporting quality programs in education, health and wellness, and youth.
Through General Grants, IPCF invests in programs that address pressing community needs and deliver measurable impact. Each grant recipient is carefully selected by our grants committee based on community need, clear-cut goals and objectives, prudent budgetary planning, and reporting of results. View past General Grant recipients
Thanks to generous community members like you, last year’s Annual Campaign raised nearly $31,000 to support nonprofits serving our region. With your continued support, we can do even more this year. This is especially important as many nonprofits are navigating increasingly tighter budget constraints. Your gift helps ensure these organizations can continue providing essential services and responding to emerging community needs.
We invite you to help us do even more in 2026 by making a tax-deductible gift to the Annual Campaign by Thursday, January 15, 2026. Make an online gift by clicking the button below, or contact the IPCF office at 309-662-4477 to discuss additional giving options, including gifts from your IRA and securities.
Thank You!
Donate to IPCF Annual Campaign
Last Year’s Annual Campaign Supported These 52 General Grants:
- Back 2 School Alliance – $2,500 for Backpacks for Big Kids
- Best Buddies in Central Illinois – $2,000 for Best Buddies Leadership
- Bloomington Public Library – $2,000 for Juneteenth at BPL
- Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal – $3,000 for STEAM Powered Play
- Brightpoint – $4,000 for Central Region Prevention Services
- Central Illinois Special Hockey Association – $2,500 for Special Needs Hockey
- Central Illinois Veterans Commission – $3,000 for Tiny Homes for Veterans
- Children’s Advocacy Center of McLean County – $2,000 for Prevent 360 – Purchase of Supplies and Materials
- City of Refuge Ministries – $1,500 for City Kids Christian Camp
- Clinton Community Educational Foundation – $1,250 for Read Across Clinton
- Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois – $2,500 for CAPCIL Transit
- Community Connection Group of Central Illinois – $900 for Team Connection
- Community Health Care Clinic – $2,300 for Home Blood Pressure Monitoring
- Corpus Christi Catholic School – $1,000 for Outdoor Active Play Initiative: Multi-Sport Net
- Cultural Fest Inc. – $1,500 for 2025 Kidz Zone
- Dreams Are Possible – $4,500 for Dreams Are Possible
- Dwight Economic Alliance – $4,000 for Kids Kamp
- Easterseals Central Illinois – $2,000 for Timber PointeOutdoor Center Cooking Program for Campers
- Encore Developmental Services – $2,000 for Communication and Community Access Program
- Eversight – $1,000 for Sight-Saving Recovery Supplies for McLean and Livingston Counties
- First Christian Church – $2,000 for The Helping Shelf
- Girl Scouts of Central Illinois – $3,000 for Powering Girls’ Potential – Direct Assistance for Local Girl Scouts
- Girls on the Run of Central Illinois – $1,000 for Power Up with Girls on the Run
- Great Plains LIFE Foundation – $2,000 for Stay 4 Project
- Homes of Hope – $2,500 for Heart Healthy Heroes
- Illinois Art Station – $2,200 for FREE Saturdays at the Station
- INtegRIty Counseling – $1,500 for Serving with INtegRIty II
- Junior Achievement of Central Illinois – $1,200 for CareerSpark
- Lexington CUSD #7 – $2,000 for SMART Camp
- Lincoln Pastoral Counseling Services Inc. – $2,000 for Subsidy Program
- McLean County Unit School District No. 5 Educational Foundation – $1,500 for Furnishing an Outdoor Classroom at Eugene Field School
- Miller Park Zoological Society – $600 for Puerto Rican Crested Toads Habitat
- Oasis Community Outreach – $3,000 for Oasis Community Outreach
- One Hope Project – $1,600 for NourishED: Empowering Students for Healthy Futures
- Partners for Community/Recycling Furniture for Families – $3,552 for Free Beds for Low Income Families
- Piatt County Mental Health Center – $1,500 for DeWitt County Youth Mental Health Bags
- Prairie Creek Public Library District – $2,000 for Summer Reading Adventures
- Regional Housing and Supportive Services – $2,500 for Cleaning Equipment
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois – $2,500 for A Home Away from Home
- Salem4Youth – $1,000 for Bee University
- School Street Food Pantry – $3,000 for Access to Culturally Diverse Foods Program
- Special Olympics Illinois Region G – $2,000 for Inclusive Sports Programming
- The Baby Fold – $2,000 for Early Childhood Services
- The Salvation Army Lincoln 360 Life Center – $3,000 for Life Center Pantry
- The Salvation Army of Bloomington – $3,000 for Food Pantry
- The Salvation Army Pontiac 360 Life Center – $3,000 for Food Pantry & Hygiene Items
- The Vault Community Center – $3,000 for The Golden Gears Small Business Leadership Program
- United Way of Logan County – $2,000 for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Logan County (pictured above)
- Scouting America, W.D. Boyce Council – $600 for Bloomington Cub Scout Day Camp
- Weldon Public Library – $1,000 for School Supply Program
- Wesley United Methodist Church – $5,000 for Wesley Distribution MinistryYWCA McLean County – $3,700 for Young Wonders Early Learning Toddlers and Twos
Illinois Prairie Community Foundation,
915 E. Washington St., Ste 2, Bloomington, IL 61701
309-662-4477
www.ilprairiecf.org