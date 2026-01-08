Jan 7 – Volleyball

That’s two Ws for the Tigers’ season opener at Odell!

7th grade had a great first match ending with a three-set win 25-22, 23-25, 25-11. Mia Frig led the serving line with 11 aces and 16 total service points. Kenzie Christensen had 8 aces, 11 total service points, and 6 kills, Mya Rodriguez had 3 aces, 3 kills, and 5 total service points, while Kinley Delk added 7 assists and 4 kills.

8th grade came out strong, defeating Odell in two sets 25-19, 25-14. Briann Pumfrey was a force behind the serving line with 8 aces and 18 total service points. Mya Rodriguez had 4 kills, and 2 assists, Mikayla Vermaat added 2 kills and 3 assists, and Sadie Farrero added 1 ace and 1 kill to the match totals.

The Tigers take on Streator Northlawn in their home opener, tomorrow @4:30!