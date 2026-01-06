1 2 3 4 Total
1 2 3 4 Total
1 2 3 4 Total
The Lady Panthers defeated Grant Park by a score of 30-26.
The Lady Panthers lost a hard fought game to Hoopeston, 39-32. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 23 points. Lily Eddy, Kaylee Tousignant and Ellie Marquez each added 3.
The Lady Panthers lost to Herscher 45-15. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 5 points and Kaylee Tousignant with 4.
1 2 3 4 Total
The Lady Panthers played the first day of their holiday tournament today at Iroquois West.
1 2 3 4 Total
The Lady Panthers defeated Illinois Lutheran tonight by a score of 50-16.
The Lady Panthers lost to Beecher by a score of 52-34.
The Lady Panthers lost to Tri-Point by a score of 50-32. The Panthers were led by Lilyan Eddy with 11 points and Maddie Simms with 10.
1 2 3 4 Total
The Panthers lost to Clifton Central 61-30.
The Lady Panthers lost to Reed Custer by a score of 47-37. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 18 points and Madison Wright with 12.
1 2 3 4 Total
GSW vs Herscher
The Lady Panthers lost to Herscher by a score of 49-33. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 12 points and followed by Kaylee Tousignant with 10.
The Lady Panthers lost to Grace Christian by a score of 37-22.
The Lady Panthers lost to Coal City by a score of 49-25. Maddie Simms led the team with 9 points, followed by Lilyan Eddy with 7.
1 2 3 4 Total
1 2 3 4 Total