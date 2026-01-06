Jan 5 – GSW vs Momence

The Panthers next play Thursday night at home against Tri Point. The Lady Panthers defeated Momence by a score of 38-23. The leading scorers were led by Maddie Simms with 12 points, followed by Kaylee Tousignant with 8 points, Ellie Marquez with 7 and Lilyan Eddy with 6.

Dec 26 – 27 Dwight @ Beardstown Classic

Friday, Dec 26 Dwight Lady Trojans 51 Barry Western 40 Mikayla Chambers 15 points Ryan Bean 8 points Addy Sulzberger 8 points Shay Sulzberger 7 points Makayla Wahl-Seabert 7 points Friday, Dec 26 Dwight Lady Trojans 39 Macomb 53 Mikayla Chambers 23 points Makayla Wahl-Seabert 9 points Shay Sulzberger 5 points Saturday, Dec 27 Dwight Lady Trojans 58 West Prairie 46 Mikayla Chambers 30 points Sophie Buck 9 points Addy Sulzberger 7 points Cloe Gall 5 points Dwight Lady Trojans are now 12-4 on the season. We play again on Monday, Dec 29 at 3 pm in Beardstown.

Dec 22

Seneca vs Streator

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 10 14 12 17 53 Streator 5 5 6 5 21 Leading scorers Graysen Provance 20 Elsa Douglas 8 Camryn Stecken 6 Kylee Rowley 6 Next up Tuesday 12/23/25 vs LaSalle Peru @ Ottawa Christmas Tourney 4-9 (0-2)

Dec 20

Seneca vs IVC

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 13 20 8 7 48 IVC 13 17 10 18 58 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 15 Tessa Krull 9 Camryn Stecken 8 Brynlee Hunt 6 3-9 (0-2) Next Up 12/22 @ the Ottawa Christmas Tourney vs Streator 1:30

Dec 18

Seneca vs Midland

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 11 14 8 14 47 Midland 14 12 12 17 55 Leading scorers Graysen Provance 26 Brynlee Hunt 6 Like Rowley 5 Next up 12/19/25 @ Ottawa Christmas Tourney vs Pontiac 4:30 3-7 (0-2)

Dec 18

GSW vs Grant Park

The Lady Panthers defeated Grant Park by a score of 30-26. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 13 points. Lilyan Eddy and Ellie Marquez each contributed 5 points, with Ellie hitting a clutch free throw to seal the win. The Panthers will next play at home against Momence.

Dec 17

GSW vs Hoopeston

The Lady Panthers lost a hard fought game to Hoopeston, 39-32. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 23 points. Lily Eddy, Kaylee Tousignant and Ellie Marquez each added 3. The Panthers play tomorrow night at Grant Park.

Dec 17

Dwight vs Henry Dwight Varsity 62 Henry Varsity 36 Dwight Lady Trojans had a great team win in their conference game at Henry with Cloe Gall, Ryan Bean and Mikayla Chambers all scoring in double figures. The Lady Trojans are figuring out that defense wins games, grabbing 20 steals as a team. They are now on a 6 game win streak, putting them 10-3 overall. The Lady Trojans will have a short break and then back to action with a JV tournament on Dec 22-23 in Coal City. The Varsity Trojans will head to the Beardstown Christmas Tournament starting Dec 26th.

Dwight JV 27 Henry JV 17 Shay Sulzberger, June Woods, and Stella Turner all chipped in 6 points.

Dec 15

GSW vs Herscher

The Lady Panthers lost to Herscher 45-15. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 5 points and Kaylee Tousignant with 4. The Panthers finish the Iroquois West tournament on Wednesday night against Hoopeston.

Dec 15

Seneca vs Prairie Central

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 6 10 11 7 34 Prairie Central 14 9 11 11 45 Leading scorers Graysen Provance 14 Camryn Stecken 5 Kylee Rowley 5 3-6 (0-1) Next up 12/18/25 @ Midland for a conference game

Dec 15

Dwight vs Serena

Dwight JV 27 Serena JV 18 Dwight Varsity 59 Serena Varsity 45 Varsity Lady Trojans were down by 10 in the 3rd quarter and came back for a 14 point win against Serena at home on Monday night. Lead by Mikayla Chambers (18 points, 5 assists), Ryan Bean (15 points, 8 rebounds), Liv Buck (9 points), Sophie Buck and Makayla Wahl-Seabert with 8 points each. Varsity Lady Trojans are now 9-3 on the season and travel to Henry on Wednesday night for a conference game.

Dec 14

GSW vs Iroquois West

The Lady Panthers played the first day of their holiday tournament today at Iroquois West. In the first game, the Panthers lost to top seeded Wilmington by a score of 58-20. Maddie Simms led the Panthers with 10 points. In the second game, the Panthers lost a hard fought game to Clifton Central, 42-28. They led for three quarters but ran out of steam in the fourth. In the second game, the Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 18 points. The Panthers will continue the tournament on Monday night.

Dec 12

Seneca vs Ottawa

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 4 8 10 8 30 Ottawa 13 9 13 13 48 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 9 Camryn Stecken 6 Elsa Douglas 6 3-5 (0-1) Next up Monday 12/15 at Prairie Central

Dec 12

GSW vs Illinois Lutheran

The Lady Panthers defeated Illinois Lutheran tonight by a score of 50-16. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 13 points, followed by Lilyan Eddy with 12 and Kaylee Tousignant with 8. The Lady Panthers play tomorrow in the Iroquois West Holiday Tournament

Dec 11

Dwight vs Marquette

Varsity Lady Trojans 61 Marquette Varsity 31 Dwight had a big conference win over Marquette on Thursday night putting them 8-3 on the season. Dwight had 9 girls score lead by Mikayla Chambers (20 points, 4 assists) and Ryan Bean (15 points, 8 rebounds). The play of the game goes to Sophie Buck who hit a half court shot at the buzzer to end the 3rd quarter. The Lady Trojans next game is at home against Serena on Monday (12/15). JV game at 5:30 followed by Varsity.

Dec 9

Dwight vs Lexington

Dwight Varsity 47 Lexington Varsity 34 The Lady Trojans are now 7-3 on the season, winning their last 3 games. Last night they were lead by Mikayla Chambers (12 points, 7 steals), Sophie Buck (10 points, 6 rebounds), and Ryan Bean (8 points, 14 rebounds). They are on the road for a conference game against Ottawa Marquette on Thursday night.

Dec 8

Dwight vs Putnam County

The Varsity Lady Trojans came away with a big win against Putnam County, 58-19. First conference game, first conference win. Great team effort with 10 girls scoring. Lady Trojans are now 6-3 on the season. Come on out to DTHS gym to cheer them on again tonight as they take on Lexington at 5:30…varsity game only.

Dec 8

GSW vs Beecher

The Lady Panthers lost to Beecher by a score of 52-34. Maddie Simms led the Panthers with 16 points, with Kaylee Tousignant adding 7. The Panthers play this Friday at home against Illinois Lutheran.

Dec 6

Dwight vs Streator

JV and Varsity Lady Trojans both came away with a win over Streator this past Saturday. Dwight JV 32 Streator JV 15 Dwight Varsity 46 Streator Varsity 28 First conference home game tonight (12/8) against Putnam County…5:30 JV start time followed by Varsity. Come on out to DTHS gym to support your Lady Trojans!

Dec 4

Dwigfht vs Fieldcrest

Dwight 54 Fieldcrest 60 Hard fought game by both teams, but Lady Trojans fell short to Fieldcrest dropping their record to 4-3. Dwight was lead by Mikayla Chambers (24 points, 4 steals), Ryan Bean (8 points, 9 rebounds) and Sophie Buck (7 points, 4 assists). Mikayla Chambers hit her 1000 career point during the game.

Dec 3

GSW vs Tri-Point

The Lady Panthers lost to Tri-Point by a score of 50-32. The Panthers were led by Lilyan Eddy with 11 points and Maddie Simms with 10. The Panthers play next Monday night against Beecher at 5:30

Dec 2

Dwight vs Somnauk

Dwight 54 Somonauk 41 The Dwight Lady Trojans poured in 24 points in the 4th quarter to secure a win over Somonauk. Dwight was lead in scoring by Chambers (25 points), Bean (10 points), and Wahl (10 points). Lady Trojans are now 4-2. We are on the road again on Thursday night against Fieldcrest. Our first home game is Saturday, 12/6 against Streator.

Dec 2

Sneca vs Princeton

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 11 12 7 8 38 Princeton 25 8 13 12 58 Leading scorers Graysen Provance 16 Tessa Krull 10 Elsa Douglas 7 3-3 (0-1) Next up 12/8 @ Seneca vs Moline

Dec 1

GSW vs Clifton Central

The Panthers lost to Clifton Central 61-30. The Panthers were led by Lily Eddy with 13 points and Maddie Simms with 8. The Panthers will play Wednesday night at Tri Point.

Nov 27

GSW veed Custer

The Lady Panthers lost to Reed Custer by a score of 47-37. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 18 points and Madison Wright with 12. The Lady Panthers play at home against Clifton Central on Monday.

Nov 25

Seneca vs St Bede

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 15 8 12 12 47 St. Bede 15 9 12 14 50 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 24 Kylee Rowley 6 3-2 (0-1) Next Up Tuesday 12/2 @ home vs Princeton

GSW vs Herscher The Lady Panthers lost to Herscher by a score of 49-33. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 12 points and followed by Kaylee Tousignant with 10. The Panthers play tomorrow night against Reed Custer.

Nov 22

Seneca vs Peoria Manual

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 6 10 8 4 28 Peoria Manual 16 8 8 8 40 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 14 Tessa Krull 6 3-1 (0-0) Next Up 11/25/25 @ Seneca vs St Bede. JV 5:30 and Var to follow

Nov 21

Dwight vs Somonauk

Dwight Lady Trojans beat Somonauk 59-42 on Friday night. Mikayla Chambers 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists Makayla Wahl 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals Ryan Bean 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists Sophie Buck 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals Lady Trojans are now 3-1 on the season. We play again on 11/25 at Tri Valley.

GSW vs Grace Christian

The Lady Panthers lost to Grace Christian by a score of 37-22. The Panthers were led by Leah Olson with 7 points, and Maddie Simms and Kaylee Tousignant each had 6. The Panthers play at home next Tuesday against Herscher.

Nov 20

Dwight vs Plano

Dwight Lady Trojans defeated Plano at the Somonauk Tournament on Thursday night, 59-57. Leading the team was Mikayla Chambers with 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals. Ryan Bean had 10 points, 9 rebounds. Also chipping in were Addy Sulzberger with 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals along with Shay Sulzberger with 8 points. Lady Trojans are now 2-1. Next game 11/21 against Somonauk.

GSW vs Kankakee

The Lady Panthers lost to Kankakee 74-20. The Panthers were led by Kaylee Tousignant with 9 points and followed by Maddie Simms with 6. They will play their final game of the Reed-Custer Tournament against Grace Christian on Friday at 5pm.

Nov 19

Dwight vs ACC

Dwight Lady Trojans took a loss to ACC, 34-60. Mikayla Chambers lead the way with 11 points and 5 steals and Addy Sulzberger chipped in 9 points and 5 rebounds. We are now 1-1 on the season and take on Plano tonight (11/20) in the Somonauk Tournament.

GSW vs Coal City

The Lady Panthers lost to Coal City by a score of 49-25. Maddie Simms led the team with 9 points, followed by Lilyan Eddy with 7. The Panthers play again tomorrow night at 8pm against Kankakee.

Nov 18

Dwight vs Newark

Dwight Varsity girls season opener vs Newark at the Somonauk Tournament

Dwight 58

Newark 20

Mikayla Chambers 25 points, 11 rebounds, 8 steals

Addy Sulzberger 9 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds

Ryan Bean 8 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals

GSW vs Rosary The GSW Lady Panthers lost to Rosary by a score of 39-29. Leading the Panthers was Maddie Simms with 11 points, followed by Leah Olson with 7, Lilyan Eddy with 6 and Kaylee Tousignant with 5. The Panthers play tomorrow night at 6:30 against Coal City in the Reed-Custer Thanksgiving Tournament.

Seneca vs Streator

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 7 21 20 2 50 Streator 2 4 8 6 14 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 15 Tessa Krull 10 Camryn Stecken 7 Kylee Rowley 6 2-0 (0-0) Next up 11/20/25 @ Seneca 7:00 vs Serena in Falcon/Irish Thanksgiving Tournament