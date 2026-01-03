Jan 2 – Sandwich Duals

With only 4 boys competing due to absences the Trojans made it into the top 10 beating Somonauk handily.

Gavin and Dalton were both 3-1 for the day with some crucial pins.

EJ Hensel went 2-2 with 1 pin and Sawyer notched another pin for the team.

The Trojans compete again Monday January 5th at Kaneland and will also see Somonauk there again.

Dec 20

We had 3 girls and 4 boys competing in 2 separate tournaments, and as you see below our Girls team had an outstanding tournament bringing home a Trophy.

Adilynn Avilez and Avery Crouch were the talk of the place getting accolades for their perfect performances, each placing first.

Aubree Stein had a key pin which sealed the Team trophy ahead of two teams that were right behind us.

Our Boys team learned a lot, and Jayden Gomez took home a 6th place medal going 3-2 on the day with 3 pins!

Dec 19

The Trojans hosted Pontiac and Wilmington. Dalton DeLong showed Grit and good defense in his victory over Wilmington. Adilynn Avilez was intense with her dominant pin over Pontiac. Isaiah Carreon secured a 9-6 decision in his solid win against Pontiac. Sawyer Kucera looked good in a close battle.

The other schools were without light weights so Jayden Gomez received two wins by Forfeit.

We travel to Illinois College for a tournament tomorrow and to Sandwich High School for a team tournament over break.

Dec 12-13

What a FULL weekend for our wrestling team. We had 5 events in 2 days, four were tournaments and a home dual meet with a red hot Reed Custer team. Friday, Our 3 girls were at a big Pontiac tournament, and Aubree had a solid pin, while Addie was on a roll with two quick pins going 2-1 and taking 3rd place. Avery Crouch was in her Zone, and had a tech fall and 2 pins in around 3 minutes, capturing 1st place confidently. The next day, our Boys competed at Pontiac Senior Gavin Bafia and Freshman Dalton DeLong earned 3rd place finishes giving strong performances with valiant efforts.

In Thornton Township High School, our boys competed in a JV tournament with some 2&3A schools and won several matches.

EJ Hensel got his first few wins of this young season. Jayden Gomez turned the corner and controlled his opponents with a few impressive wins, and his first medal taking Fourth place. Sawyer Kucera showed great defense not giving up any points besides some takedowns.

Saturday, Adilynn Avilez made it look easy with her physical style making her opponents give up, and receiving a bracket and first place honors with three wins. Avery Crouch continued her consistent high pace offense en route to her three wins and another 1st place medal. Aubree Stein, showed tremendous heart in her very close and competitive matches taking home fourth place.

Our next tri-meet is this Thursday at home, and we hope you come out for the excitement!

Dec 9

The Dwight wrestling was victorious over Ridgeview as a team. Dalton DeLong had a pin in that match and a win by a major decision against Streator. Jayden Gomez received a pair of Forfeits to better his record, and Aubrey Stein with her first pin of the year over Streator. Sawyer Kucera notched another pin, and looked tough all night. Gavin Bafia had a major decision over a good Ridge view opponent.

Come watch us compete on Thursday night at Dwight as we host Seneca and Clifton Central

Dec 5

Chicago Hope and Lisle came to town and Chicago Hope was dominant. Our Dwight Trojans matched their intensity but at the end of the night, they were too much to handle.

We were more evenly matched with Lisle, prevailing in 3 of our 5 bouts.

Dalton DeLong, Gavin Bafia, and Avery Crouch won by major decisions or better!

Tuesday night we have our next duals at Streator.

Dec 4

We had an abbreviated lineup with 5 members of the team missing yet those wrestlers who completed represented Dwight wrestling superbly and received compliments from their opponents as to how tough and good they were.

Adilynn Avilez had another pin tonight in dominating fashion. Avery Crouch was 2-0 tonight with a pin that would have been a tech fall had the ref not slapped the mat. Gavin Bafia had a tech fall in his first match and got caught in his second going 1-1. Dalton DeLong looked strong and lost a high scoring affair in the final seconds against a Senior after receiving a win by forfeit earlier in the night.

Aubree Stein and Jayden Gomez both gave solid efforts but their opponents were more experienced.

Come out and watch our first home meet Friday night!

Dec 2

The Dwight Trojan Wrestlers traveled to Heyworth High School and wrestled them, Prairie Central and Herscher.

Gavin Bafia went 3-0 with 2 pins and a forfeit. Sawyer Kucera was 2-1. Dalton DeLong picked up his first pin of the season, and Addie Avilez and Avery Crouch wrestled extremely well

Come out to Morris on Thursday to see us compete!