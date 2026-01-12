Earl McCoy, President of Dwight Rotary Club and former Vice President & Division Director of Dwight’s R.R. Donnelley operations, reminds DTHS Seniors of the Class of 2026 to apply for the “Dwight Rotary Club / Dwight RR Donnelley (LSC Communications) Endowed Scholarship” to Joliet Junior College. The winner of our scholarship, which is also referred to as Joliet Junior College Foundation Scholarship, is awarded 2 years of tuition at Joliet Junior College. Interested DTHS Seniors should contact our DTHS Guidance Counselor, Jordan Christensen at (815)584-6205 or christensenj@dwightk12.org, for an application. Earl McCoy, President of Dwight Rotary Club and former Vice President & Division Director of Dwight’s R.R. Donnelley operations, reminds DTHS Seniors of the Class of 2026 to apply for the “Dwight Rotary Club / Dwight RR Donnelley (LSC Communications) Endowed Scholarship” to Joliet Junior College. The winner of our scholarship, which is also referred to as Joliet Junior College Foundation Scholarship, is awarded 2 years of tuition at Joliet Junior College. Interested DTHS Seniors should contact our DTHS Guidance Counselor, Jordan Christensen at (815)584-6205 or christensenj@dwightk12.org, for an application.

Many years ago, the Dwight Rotary Club and and Dwight RR Donnelley (most recently known as LSC Communications) had the foresight to combine contributions and fund the endowment, thus creating our “Dwight Rotary Club / Dwight RR Donnelley (LSC) Endowed Scholarship”.

Supporting Education is an area of focus for Rotary. The other key tenets of Rotary are Promoting Peace, Fighting Disease, Providing Clean Water, Saving Mothers-Children, Growing Local Economies, and our Environment.