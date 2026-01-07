Nov 26 – Dwight Township High School edged out Momence in a thrilling varsity boys basketball matchup Tuesday night, winning 64–62 in a game that kept fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish. The lead swung back and forth all evening, with neither team able to pull ahead by more than 10 points. Every possession felt crucial, and every made basket ignited the crowd.

Joey Starks delivered a standout performance for the Trojans, pouring in 22 points and setting the tone offensively. Joe Duffy followed closely with 17 points, attacking the rim and keeping Dwight within striking distance during key stretches. Collin Bachand added 10 points, while Evan Cox chipped in 8, providing steady support on both ends of the floor.

But the moment of the night belonged to Trevor Jensen. With the score tied and the clock winding down, Jensen pulled down a rebound and sank the go-ahead shot with roughly 20 seconds remaining, giving Dwight the 64–62 lead. Momence had one last chance, but Dwight’s defense held firm, sealing the nail-biting victory.

The win marks an early-season highlight for the Trojans, who proved they can thrive under pressure and finish strong when it matters most.

Nov 24 – The JV Boys basketball team also won their season opener in convincing fashion. (No score reported) Several players scored with Evan Olson and Kayden Wood leading the way. The JV Trojans play tonight (Nov 25) at the grade school against a very good Tri-Valley team at 5:30.