REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room

On January 21, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Joel Sandeno called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli; Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle

ABSENT: Erin Connor

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal

TROJAN OF THE MONTH

Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen the 2nd Shift Maintenance Crew of Eric Krople, Dina Walkup, Ryan Armour and Brittany Murphy as Trojans of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read. He noted that we had 148 students that will participate in the Trojan Pride assembly this week.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that the financials are in good shape midway through the fiscal year, with the overall expenditures at 52%. He also informed the Board that we will be working on the school calendar in the coming weeks and will have a proposal at the February meeting.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the December 17, 2025 Regular Board Meeting

2) Minutes of the December 17, 2025 Public Levy Hearing

3) Bills

4) Approve Employment, Justin Anderson, Bass Fishing Coach

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong reviewed upcoming summer projects. This summer will be focused on the track renovation, which is projected to last up until the first Football game in the fall. Next summer he would like to look at renovating the locker rooms and downstairs bathrooms. He is projecting an estimated cost between $400,000 and $600,000 for completion of that project. And possibly in the summer of 2028 looking at the upstairs bathrooms, concrete on Trojan Drive or perhaps no major projects at all. He noted that we do still have the Health Life Safety work that needs to be addressed at some point over the next few years.

Board members inquired about the possibility of replacing all of the scoreboards in the gym and stadium as well with digital boards. Mr. DeLong will look into the cost of these as well as looking into sponsorships towards the purchase.

Mr. DeLong reported that the Student Council is asking for approval to stay overnight at the Student Council Leadership Conference in Springfield from March 26-28.

Entered into Executive Session at 6:23 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c,

#1 of the Open Meetings Act.

exited Executive Session at 6:25 p.m.

adjourned the meeting at 6:25 p.m.