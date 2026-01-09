Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library comes to Livingston County

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is now serving all of Livingston County. Every child from 0-5 years old who is a resident of Livingston County can register and will receive free books in the mail each month.

This has been made possible by a partnership between the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation, local donors, and the Woodland Affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Books are mailed directly to children’s homes, and each child will continue to receive a new book every month until the child’s fifth birthday at no cost to families. To register your child, visit imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/ILWOODLAND/.

Posters with QR codes for registration also will be available at Prairie Creek Public Library, 501 Carriage House Lane in Dwight.