Iroquois County Rural Transportation

On January 2nd, the CRIS rural transportation provider for Ford and Iroquois Counties abruptly ceased operations leaving our citizens without public transportation for their critical needs. The Iroquois County Board has been in meetings with state, regional and local officials, diligently exploring all options to return services to the residents of the county as quickly as possible.

It will be at least 30 days until we can find a temporary solution, giving us time to explore a permanent solution to the issue of reliable and dependable public transportation we have had in the past.

In the meantime, the board is putting out a call to the social services, churches, organizations and citizens to help one another fill the void. If you or any entity you are involved with or can refer to us is willing and able to assist, please contact Monte Andrews at 815-844-7741 to add your name to a list of those available to provide transportation. If you need a ride, please call Monte Andrews at the same number. Monte will try to assist you with your transportation needs.

Finally, the Iroquois County Board is making a plea for all of us to step up and help our neighbors, friends and family in need. If you know someone who is affected by the loss of public transportation, offer to drive them to an appointment, pick up groceries, or whatever will fill the void. Let’s stand proud as Iroquois County residents and be “Neighbors Helping Neighbors”







