PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

On January 6, 2026, at 7:00p.m., a public hearing will be held by the Planning and Zoning Commission of the Village of Gardner at the Village of Gardner Village Hall, 302 N. Center Street, Gardner, IL 60424, for the purpose of considering and hearing testimony regarding a request for a (1) map amendment to be granted for Parcel 2 described below to be zoned as M-1 Manufacturing zoning district to match the zoning district for Parcel 1 described below, and (2) a variance to Parcel 1 and 2 to allow for a high rise sign to be constructed and installed with a height not to exceed 100 feet for a proposed Pilot Travel Center.

Parcel 1: PIN No. 12-04-351-002. Legal description: A part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 31 North, Range 8 East of the Third Principal Meridian, Grundy County, Illinois, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of the said Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4; thence North 01° 27′ 05” West along the West line of the said Southwest Quarter, 107.12 feet; thence South 88° 04′ 24” East, 330.67 feet; thence North 17° 37′ 36” East, 40.27 feet to an iron pipe on the North right-of-way line of State Aid Route 29 and the point of beginning; continuing North 17° 37′ 36” East, 559.73 feet to an iron pipe; thence South 88° 25′ 03” East, 399.94 feet to an iron pipe on the westerly right-of-way line of State Route 129; thence South 17° 36′ 51” West along said westerly right-of-way line, 578.87 feet to an iron pipe on the said North right-of-way line of State Aid Route 29; thence South 88° 20′ 32” West along said North right-of-way line, 100.91 feet to an iron pipe; thence continuing along said North right-of-way line North 83° 43′ 30” West, a distance of 295.01 feet to the point of beginning. Said tract of land containing 5.07 acres, more or less.

Parcel 2: PIN Nos.12-04-351-006 and 12-04-351-007. Legal description: A part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 31 North, Range 8 East of the Third Principal Meridian, Grundy County, Illinois, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of the said Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4; thence North 01° 27′ 05” West along the West line of the said Southwest Quarter, 107.12 feet; thence South 88° 04′ 24” East, 330.67 feet; thence North 17° 37′ 36” East, 40.27 feet to an iron pipe on the North right-of-way line of State Aid Route 29 and the point of beginning; thence North 83° 43′ 31” West along said North right-of-way line, 174.56 feet to an iron pin set on the easterly right-of-way line of Interstate 55; thence North 8° 15′ 07” West along said easterly right-of-way line, 753.54 feet to an iron pin; thence North 87° 50′ 14” East, 531.42 feet; thence North 17° 37′ 36” East, 88.96 feet; thence North 87° 50′ 14” East, 407.70 feet to a point on the westerly right-of-way line of State Route 129; thence along said westerly right-of-way line the following three courses; South 22° 48′ 51” West, 175.49 feet; thence South 69° 38′ 44” East, 13.73 feet to an iron pin; thence South 16° 49′ 07” West, 204.85 feet to an iron pipe at the Northeast corner of said tract of land described in Document Number 579841; thence North 88° 25′ 03” West along the North line of said tract of land described in Document Number 579841, a distance of 399.94 feet to the Northwest corner of said tract of land described in Document Number 579841; thence South 17° 37′ 36” West along the west line of said tract of land described in Document Number 579841, 559.73 feet to the point of beginning. Said tract of land containing 9.38 acres, more or less.

All interested parties are invited to attend the public hearing and will be given an opportunity to be heard. Additional information on such a request can be obtained from the Village Clerk for the Village of Gardner at 302 N. Center Street, Gardner, Illinois 60424 or at 815-237-2592.

Pat Malinowski, Clerk for the Village of Gardner