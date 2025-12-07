Grundy County Coroner’s Office News Release

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s Office, along with Illinois Department of Natural Resources are investigating a snowmobile crash that claimed the life of a 34-year-old Wisconsin man. The single-snowmobile crash occurred on Saturday evening, 12/06/2025 at approximately 8:40 p.m., at the I&M Canal and the viaduct crossing at Nettle Creek in Morris.

Preliminary investigation indicates Cody C. Woitekaitis, a resident of Milwaukee, WI, was travelling eastbound, approaching the viaduct, when he failed to negotiate the trail, striking a sign, resulting in him being ejected from the snowmobile and striking the concrete structure of the viaduct.

Mr. Woitekaitis was pronounced deceased on scene by the Coroner’s Office at 9:28 p.m. on Saturday, 12/06/2025.

The incident remains under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Morris Police Department and Morris Fire Protection District assisted at the scene.