Sweaty Sweater 5K & 3K Fun Run | 9–10 a.m.
Kick off the day with a festive run. Awards for runners and the ugliest sweaters!
Santa Social at Blackbird Common | 10:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
Kids can enjoy crafts, Coco’s cookies, festive activities, and a professional Santa photo by Shayla Loring Photography.
Tickets: $8 kids / $5 adults (includes a 45-minute time slot).
Christmas Craft Market at the Country Mansion | 12–5 p.m.
Shop unique holiday gifts from local makers and small businesses in the Mansion’s Garden Room and lower level.
Merry & Bright Candle Bar (by Under the Willow) | 12–3 p.m.
Create your own custom candle at the Country Mansion.
Live Music All Afternoon
•12:30 p.m. – DTHS Chorus at Under the Windmill
•1–3 p.m. – Luke & Sarah Windham at the Country Mansion Bar
•3–5 p.m. – Lindsey Jensen at the Country Mansion Bar
•Evening Parade on Main Street | 6 p.m.
•Light up the night with floats, music, and holiday cheer!
•Santa’s House | 6:30–8 p.m. (Main Street)
•Visit Santa in his cozy downtown house.
•S’mores Bar Firepit | 6:30–7:30 p.m. (Country Mansion Patio)
Hosted by the Dwight Rotary Club — the perfect way to end the evening.