Rep. Jason R. Bunting: Legalizing Physician-Assisted Suicide Sets Illinois on a Dark Path

Dec. 16, 2025

Emington, IL– Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed a measure into law (SB 1950) legalizing physician assisted suicide, a move State Representative Jason R. Bunting (R-Emington) says sets a dangerous precedent in Illinois.

“Governor Pritzker had the opportunity to do the right thing by vetoing this legislation but sadly he did not,” said Representative Bunting. “I understand that there are people suffering with disease and pain and I understand the impulse to want to relieve that suffering but this is not the path we need to take. This new law goes beyond a slippery slope. We are barreling down the cliff. We as a society must value and embrace life – not destroy it.”

Supporters of this legislation are promoting misleading claims, suggesting that it will be restricted to only a small number of terminal cases. However, history has shown that once the door to legal suicide is opened, it can quickly widen. In Canada, where physician-assisted suicide was initially heavily regulated, it has become the fifth-leading cause of death, with over 10,000 cases reported in 2023 alone, following only cancer, heart disease, COVID-19, and accidents.

“Is this the direction we want Illinois to take?” Bunting questioned. “Legalizing physician-assisted suicide will inevitably lead to an alarming increase in the number of suicides. We must ask ourselves if this is truly what we want for our state.”

The Illinois State Medical Society has also voiced its opposition to SB 1950, recognizing the ethical implications of normalizing suicide in medical practice. By legitimizing this act, the legislation sends a damaging message to our youth that life holds little value. Bunting said this new law will create a system in which the wealthy get medical care while the poor and minorities will be coaxed into killing themselves as an alternative to be a burden on our healthcare system.

“This is what is happening in places like Canada where physician assisted suicide is now the 5th leading cause of death,” Bunting said. “In less than 10 years of physician assisted suicide being legal in Canada, there are already numerous stories of low-income people being encouraged to consider suicide. Human life and human dignity should not come down to money. Everyone – regardless of income – should have the right to access the best our healthcare system has to offer. We need to prioritize compassion and care for those facing difficult times, not promote a culture of death and despair.”