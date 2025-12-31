PharmaCann to Shutter Dwight Cultivation Center, Laying Off 82 Workers

DWIGHT, IL — PharmaCann, one of the nation's largest privately held cannabis companies, is officially closing its cultivation and processing facility in Dwight, Illinois. The closure, disclosed in late 2025 through state regulatory filings, will result in the layoff of 82 employees.

Timeline of Operations

Final Production: The facility is expected to cease most operations by the end of 2025.

Effective Date of Layoffs: According to the Illinois Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) report, the permanent layoffs are scheduled to take effect on January 13, 2026.

Market Challenges and Financial Strain

The decision to close the Livingston County site follows a period of significant pressure on the Illinois cannabis market. Analysts and industry reports cite several factors contributing to the shutdown:

Falling Wholesale Prices: Increased competition and a stabilized supply chain have driven down prices for bulk cannabis flower.

Lease Defaults: PharmaCann has reportedly been in default on leases for several properties, including the Dwight site, which is owned by Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP). IIP has taken legal action to regain control of multiple facilities.

High Operational Costs: Rising borrowing costs and the continued lack of federal banking reform (which would allow for standard tax deductions under 280E) have strained investor confidence.

Impact on the Community and Industry

The Dwight closure is part of a broader “shakeout” in the Illinois industry, as large-scale licenses—once highly coveted—now face high overhead and shifting consumer demand.

The loss of 82 jobs is a significant blow to the local economy in Dwight. Ironically, the layoffs come just a year after workers at the facility voted to join Teamsters Local 777 in January 2025 to secure better wages and workplace protections.

As of late 2025, the Illinois Department of Agriculture has not received any formal requests to transfer or sell the cultivation license associated with the Dwight site. While PharmaCann’s retail operations (Verilife) continue elsewhere, the future of the physical Dwight facility remains uncertain as its landlord, IIP, seeks new tenants.