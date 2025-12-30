Passionate Radiological Technologist Named Morris Hospital Fire Starter of the Month

December 29, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Hard working, determined, and compassionate are just a few of the words used to describe Allison Ainsley, a Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers Radiological Technologist who has been named December Fire Starter of the Month.

Ainsley’s passion for healthcare began in high school when she started thinking seriously about a career dedicated to helping others. As she explored her options, she found herself especially drawn to the technology used in Radiology. That interest, paired with her desire to make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives, set the path for a career focused on excellence and teamwork. Ainsley received three nominations for Fire Starter from coworkers who described her as a hard worker with strong communication and leadership skills.

Manager of Imaging Services at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers Jeff Thompson says Ainsley is someone the team can always count on. “Allison is a great employee who goes above and beyond to help her coworkers. She is always advocating on behalf of her peers and is passionate about helping others,” says Thompson. He goes on to say that Ainsley is respected by her peers and shows leadership qualities every day. “She is incredibly intelligent and has a bright future ahead of her,” he adds.

For Ainsley, Morris Hospital felt like home even before she officially joined the organization. While completing the X-Ray program through Kankakee Community College, she completed her clinical rotations at Morris Hospital. During that time, the Streator resident gained firsthand experience working alongside the Imaging Services team and quickly saw the strong sense of collaboration within the department. That experience left a lasting impression and confirmed that Morris Hospital was where she wanted to begin her career after graduation.

“When I was doing my clinical rotations, I saw firsthand how well everyone worked together in the department, and I really liked seeing that,” says Ainsley. “I also really liked how Morris Hospital structures the Radiology department because everyone gets to do a wide variety of imaging and isn’t stuck in one niche area.”

When asked what she enjoys most about her role, Ainsley says it is a combination of the people she works with and the impact her work has on patient care. She says she takes pride in producing high-quality images that play an important role in diagnosis and treatment, knowing her work helps physicians provide the best possible care.

“I am lucky to work with so many wonderful people that I consider friends,” says Ainsley. “I like being able to provide quality images that help doctors treat our patients. Being able to do that makes me feel like I am really making an impact.”

In early civilizations, fire starters were individuals who had the important job of keeping the flame alive. With over 1,500 employees, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is the largest employer in Grundy County.