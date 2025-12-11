Lloyd L. Peterson, passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at the Arc of Dwight Nursing Home. Lloyd L. Peterson, passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at the Arc of Dwight Nursing Home.

Lloyd was born on April 9, 1933, in Pontiac, IL to the late Clyde and Ruth (Bower) Peterson. After graduating from Reddick High School, Lloyd enlisted in the United States Navy. He served his Country proudly until he was honorably discharged in 1956.

On March 9, 1957 he married Mickie Clark in Westford, North Carolina. In addition to his beloved wife, “Tiny” is also survived by his sons and daughter, Ken (Cindy), Kevin (Pam), Rick (Laine) Peterson and Julie (Doug) Wilkey; grandchildren, Emily (Shane) Johnson, Evan Peterson; Sarah (Troy) Turner, Cory Peterson, Shanna Peterson (Pete Miner); Eva Vincent; Tiffany (Scott) Biros, Brian (Catie) Wilkey and Blaine (Kaitlin) Wilkey, as well as several great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Patsy (Butch) Durando, brother, Jimmy Peterson and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Clyde, Dale and Cletus Peterson and a sister-in-law, Sherri Peterson.

Lloyd retired from Caterpillar Inc after 30 years of dedicated service. A skilled craftsmen, he enjoyed remodeling and building room additions for area residents. He was proud of the home he and his father built for his family, which he and Mickie resided most all their adult life. Tiny also enjoyed playing cards and visiting Las Vegas with his wife over the years.

The Peterson’s will forever remember the Turner family for being such wonderful, caring neighbors in Campus and the staff of the Arc in Dwight for the kindness and compassion shown to Lloyd and his family.

As it was Lloyd’s request, cremation rites have been accorded. Private services and committal will be held at a later date at Round Grove Cemetery near Campus, IL.

For those who would like to remember Tiny, the family is suggesting memorials in his name to Lightways Hospice or the Arc of Dwight’s activities department.

For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.