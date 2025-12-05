Kristine Ann Lewis-Suyko, age 58, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet, Illinois.

Kristine was born on February 21, 1967 in Pontiac, Illinois to Norm and Judy (Bellis) Lewis. Survivors include her husband, Andy; daughter, Lauryn (Lenny) Kahler; sons, Carter Wilkinson and Will Suyko; grandson, Ethan; parents, Norm and Judy; brother, Frank (Shelley) Lewis and their children, Zach and Libby

Kris was raised in Dwight, Illinois and graduated from Dwight High School. She went on to further her education at DePaul University and Moraine Valley Community College. Kris was amazing, strong and exceptional in all she did. She was an incredibly hard worker and loyal employee with 14 years at Mercy Hospital and 19 years in logistics, 14 of which were at Quantix Trucking, where she was a senior manager of Transportation, Safety and Compliance. Kris was a Christian who was compassionate, competitive, feisty, brave, strong and most of all real. She enjoyed vacationing in Tennessee, attending her children’s sporting events, cooking her kid’s favorite meals, spending time with her dogs/grand dogs and was an avid Al-Anon member. The brightest light in Kris’ life were her three children. She was so proud of them. She would and did do anything and everything she could for them. Kris accomplished her earthly goals by securing her place in heaven and passing on to her children the three pillars she believed in; faith, family and good work ethic.

All friends and relatives are invited to gather at Blessed Trinity Parish in Dwight, Illinois on Saturday, December 13th where Kris’ Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A Celebration of Life will follow at the parish hall with food and fellowship.

In lieu of flowers memorials in her name can be made to Lightways Hospice 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.

For more information, please call 815-942-5040, or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com, where you can share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence.