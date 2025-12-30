After a prolonged illness, Jeffrey Paul Drach, age 48, of Lombard, Illinois died peacefully surrounded by his immediate family and dear friends on December 26, 2025.

Although his life ended far too soon, Jeff’s accomplishments and interests were many and multifaceted. Jeff graduated as the Salutatorian of his Dwight High School class in 1995, graduated from The University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana in 1999 with a pre-med undergraduate degree, and completed his Master of Arts degree in Education and Administration from Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, California. Jeff loved learning, thrived in academic environments, and soon began teaching at Pasadena High School in 1999.

Jeff flourished during his years in California—hiking, skiing, snowboarding, rock climbing, camping, skydiving, and spending weekends on the beach in Santa Monica—these were among his many adventures. He made the decision to move back to Illinois, which allowed him to be closer to his family. Upon returning to his home state of Illinois, Jeff began teaching Science at York High School Elmhurst in 2007 where he taught until his untimely death.

Throughout his 25-year teaching career, Jeff enjoyed coaching high school football at Pasadena High School, teaching many Advanced Placement college preparatory courses, and chaired the Science Olympiad extracurricular program at York High School for many years. Jeff took great pride in being a part of a community of devoted teachers who steadfastly prepared students for their college careers and beyond.

Jeff also enjoyed traveling with his family and friends both locally and globally, was a voracious reader, and those who knew him well will remember his intelligence and his witty sense of humor. A lifelong learner himself, Jeff loved trivia, word games, and constantly sought knowledge both inside and outside the classroom.

Jeffrey Paul Drach was born on May 15, 1977, the son of Patricia Ann (Whiteman) Drach and James Allen Drach and was raised on the family farm in Emington, Illinois. In 1985, Jeff was 8 years old when his mother passed away in a tragic car accident. His dad passed away in 2020 from Covid 19. Jeff was the second of three children, his older sister is Jennifer Lynn Drach, (married to Jason Kamler) and his younger brother is Matthew Vincent Drach. Jeff gained two additional siblings when his father married Marcia Ann (Beiswanger) Drach in 1996. His younger stepsiblings are Devon Marie (Trainor) Crouch (married to Jeremy Crouch) and Brian Jeffery Trainor (married to Carly Ercolini). Jeff is survived by his beloved stepmother, Marcia Drach, his four siblings and their families, nine nieces and nephews, and many caring uncles, aunts, cousins, and especially dear friends, Jen and Tommy Weidner.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 10, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at The Country Mansion Garden Room, 101 W. South St., Dwight, with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery Loretto (near Emington).

Jeff generously elected to save and enhance the lives of others through Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make any charitable donations to The Sierra Club (https://giving.sierraclub.org).