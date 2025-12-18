Evangeline “Eva” (Stephens) Foster, 87 of Pontiac IL, and formerly Dwight, IL, passed away ­­­­­­­­­peacefully surrounded by her family at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bloomington Illinois on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Born in Greyson County, Kentucky on May 30, 1938. Evangeline was one of 11 Children born to Claude and Maggie Gibson. She is preceded in death by her parents; her former husbands: Lonas D. Stephens and Robert Foster; brothers: Otto and William Gibson; sisters: Alvena Black, Mary Landis Kerr, Bertha Boston, Margie Kerr, Ida Adams and Doris Gibson; son Roger Foster, and one grandson, Justin Stephens, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Eva married Lonas “Don” Stephens in November 1961. The two of them built a life together raising their three children on their family farm where they enjoyed the peacefulness of country life and welcoming extended family and friends.

In 1992, she Married Robert “Bob” Foster and spent their golden years building a life together in Dwight, IL. Enjoying their blended families and the love they shared for each other.

Eva is survived by her children, Donald Stephens of Mattoon IL, Ronald (Leigh Ann) Stephens of Saunemin IL, Donna (David) Weis of Blackstone, and Robert Foster, Jr, Rosemary (Ray) Grossi, Rodney Foster, Lynn (Rick) Allen, and Raylene Grossi, all of Morris IL.

Also surviving are grandchildren: Sarah (Cody) Harris, Nic (Courtney) Stephens, Natalie, Nathan, and Nolan Weis, Rhonda (Freddie) Orellana, Angela Foster, Matt Reid, Amanda (Dan) Medler, Jennifer (Ryan) Grossi, Alma Foster, Hope Gilbert, Roger (Kim) Foster, Jr., Joshua Foster, Crystal Phillips, Stacy Scott, Jessica Allen, Jolene (Brandton) Conley, Erika (Rick) Soltysik, and Brandon (Anna) Grossi; four great grandchildren: Olivia, Liam, and Levi Harris, and Esther Stephens. Additionally, two siblings: sister, Daisy Embry and brother, Charles Gibson, as well as several nieces and nephews also survive.

Eva’s greatest loves in life were her children and grandchildren followed by her love of Elvis and a good western movie. She was employed early on by the late Hartzell Bloomstrand Of Odell, IL providing housekeeping as well as working with him and his show ponies. During those years she enjoyed traveling throughout Illinois for fairs, parades, horse shows and other competitions, including attending the World’s Fair in Wisconsin.

Special thanks to the staff at Saint Joseph Hospital in Springfield for their compassion and care.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

The family will receive friends for a celebration of Eva’s life at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 N. Broadway in Coal City on Sunday, December 21 ,2025 from 1:00 p.m. until time of memorial service, 3:00 p.m. Pastor Dan Woodward from First Baptist Church of Dwight will officiate.

Eva will be laid to rest privately with family in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Dwight at a later date.

Preferred memorials may be made in Eva’s memory to her children for their distribution.

