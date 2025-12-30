It is with great sadness that the family of Bryce Adam Leake announces his passing at the age of 59 on December 26, 2025. He was born September 7,1966 to Hughie and Betty (Grieff) Leake in Joliet, IL.

Bryce is survived and greatly missed by his loving wife, Juli (Burchfield) of 37 years, three sons, Mitchell (Megan), Jake (Samantha), Spencer (Annie), Grandchildren, Reese, Silas, Weston, McKenna, Rylee

Bryce is also survived by his mother, Betty, brothers, Eric (Brenda), Ryan (Jennifer), sister, Jana (Kevin) Finch, numerous nieces, nephews, great nephews and great nieces, cousins and many other family and friends who will sadly miss him.

Bryce was preceded in death by his father Hughie, grandparents, Rose (Simon) Davies, Steele Leake, Floyd & Josephine Grieff, step-grandmother, Ethel Grieff and nephew, Matt Burchfield

Besides living in Morris for a couple of years after graduating MVK in Mazon, Bryce lived the rest of his life in Verona, IL. After graduating, Bryce joined his father’s excavating company as an equipment operator for many years. He began his own company Leake Sandblasting in the early 1990’s and started J.B. Disposal in 2005 and ran that until 2017. After selling the disposal company, Bryce returned to equipment operating and was employed at Mario Conte Excavating.

Bryce found great joy in wrestling and racing motorcycles in his youth and moved up to racing go-carts with his sons Spencer and Jake and his brother Ryan. When Spencer moved on to racing cars Bryce was right beside him and raced at Grundy Speedway and Kankakee where he loved racing and won numerous times.

Bryce enjoyed riding his motorcycle and snowmobile with friends and family, going out to eat with his wife and Monday bingo was one of his favorite activities.

Bryce loved going out to E.J.Karz after work with his son Mitch who worked at his shop and with his other sons and brother Ryan when they were able- having a Busch lite and playing the slots were some of his favorite activities.

Bryce was known as someone that would always help and have time to talk to you-he definitely had the gift of gab. He could weld, fabricate or figure out what to do to fix most things.

Bryce touched the lives of everyone who had the honor of knowing him. His selflessness, warmth and generous spirit will be remembered forever

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 31, 2026, from 2-4 PM at E. J. Karz in Verona. Friends and family are invited to attend and share stories that reflect the life and legacy of a man who always gave more than he asked. His legacy lives on in the hearts of all who had the privilege to know and love him.