New Year, New Laws: Giannoulias Rolls Out New Measures to Improve Government Efficiency, Increase Road Safety and Protect Libraries

Initiatives Passed by the Illinois General Assembly Will Take Effect January 1, 2026

Several initiatives spearheaded by Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will take effect in the new year.

“This past legislative session delivered some big wins for Illinoisans that will make a real difference in their everyday lives,” Giannoulias said. “These laws move us closer to our goals of making our roads safer, ensuring our libraries have the tools they need to serve their communities and creating a more efficient and responsive government.”

They include:

Road Safety and DMV Modernization

New multi-pronged legislation provides clarification on cheating on DMV exams, allows the office to administer written tests online and enhances bicycle safety.

The measure clarifies that any attempt to have someone else provide answers to an individual taking a DMV exam, including attempts to use a hidden microphone or cell phone, constitutes cheating.

It also enhances the office’s Rules of the Road publication to include information about the laws and best practices for safely sharing the road with bicyclists and pedestrians. In addition, it requires that before passing a cyclist, a driver of a vehicle must make a lane change.

HB 2983 was sponsored by State Representative Edgar González Jr. (23rd District – Chicago) and State Senator Steve Stadelman (34th District – Rockford).

Enhancing Library Security

Amid an alarming increase in threats of violence to libraries and librarians across Illinois, the Secretary of State’s office can now issue security grants for libraries throughout the state, ensuring their ability to provide a safe environment for patrons, employees and the community.

Under the new law, grant applicants have the ability to request funding to install equipment, including security cameras, silent alarms or security checkpoints.

SB 1550 was sponsored by State Senator Laura Murphy (28th District – Des Plaines) and State Representative Michael Coffey Jr. (95th District – Springfield).

Cracking Down on Rogue Towers

This legislation, which the office supported, strengthens oversight of towing companies to protect Illinoisans from predatory practices.







The law empowers the Secretary of State’s office to suspend tow truck registrations for companies that fail to pay Illinois Commerce Commission fines or penalties. It also improves consumer protections during towing and vehicle impoundment, including clarified rules around personal property left in towed vehicles.

SB 2040 was sponsored by State Senator Celina Villaneuva (12th District – Chicago) and State Representative Will Davis (30th District – East Hazel Crest).





Enabling Court of Claims E-Filing

A new law will modernize the way the Illinois Court of Claims operates, transforming it from a court currently reliant on paper filings and in-person sessions that can cause delays.

The measure will save time and create new conveniences for Illinoisans by enabling the court to hold sessions remotely and allowing the public to file claims, provide evidence or testimony, and pay fees electronically.

HB 1576 was sponsored by State Representative Terra Costa Howard (42nd District – Lombard) and State Senator Michael Halpin (36th District – Rock Island).