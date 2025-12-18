New Business Hours at Livingston County Health Department
Livingston County, IL – The Livingston County Health Department (L.C.H.D.) will be changing
building hours effective December 22, 2025. The health department will now be open longer
hours each week Mondays through Thursdays and will be closed to the public on Fridays. The
Board of Health approved the change at its December 15th meeting.
Administrator Dr. Erin Fogarty explained that the new building hours will bring multiple
benefits. Most importantly, the new hours will be more accommodating to the public,
particularly for working families. Many of the health department’s clinic services have long been
offered Monday through Thursday outside of the current 8:00 am. to 4:30 p.m. structure. These
earlier and later appointments are often preferred times for people planning around work and
school hours. This need was supported by the 2024 Livingston County Community Health Needs
Assessment in which respondents indicated that weekdays during early mornings (prior to 8:00
a.m.) and later afternoons (after 4:00 p.m.) are the most convenient times for accessing services.
Fogarty also shared that the health department has minimal foot traffic on Fridays. “Keeping the
building open for walk-in visits on Fridays, when the health department receives very few
visitors, is not an efficient use of funds or resources. Demand for clinic services is significantly
higher during the extended hours Monday through Thursday. Expanding building hours during
those days more effectively aligns with community needs and current operations.” But while the
building may be closed on Fridays, several health department services will continue to be offered
on Fridays and weekends. Services provided in communities throughout Livingston County,
such as home visiting programs, health education and outreach, and various environmental health
services will continue to operate on days when the building is closed. “We want to ensure that
we continue to be as accommodating as possible for our Livingston County businesses, schools,
and individuals receiving in-home services,” said Fogarty. “It is important that we maintain field
operations throughout the week to meet the needs of our public, but it is not an effective use of
resources to keep the building open on Fridays.”
“Our staff at the Livingston County Health Department constantly strives to be accommodating
for the people we serve, accessible to our Livingston County community, and effective,
trustworthy stewards of our local taxpayer dollars and grant funds,” expressed Fogarty. “We are
certain that the adjustment of our building hours, while maintaining community services
throughout the week, will best serve the needs of our Livingston County community.
Beginning on Monday, December 22nd the new building hours for the L.C.H.D. will be Monday
through Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and closed on
Fridays.