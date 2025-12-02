Morris Hospital Expands Urgent Care Hours



December 1, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers announces expanded hours at its urgent care locations in Channahon, Diamond, and Morris. Effective December 1, 2025, the new urgent care hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.

Morris Hospital’s urgent care provides walk-in care for mild to moderate illness and injuries including coughs, sore throat, flu-like symptoms, mild sprains and strains, headache, earache, rashes, minor cuts and scrapes, allergy symptoms, asthma flare-ups, foreign object removal, bites and stings, and concussion symptoms. Patients are seen by a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant.

Morris Hospital urgent care services are located in Channahon at the Morris Hospital Ridge Road Campus, 27240 W. Saxony Drive; in Diamond at the Morris Hospital Diamond-Coal City Campus, 1450 E. Division St.; and in Morris just north of Interstate 80 at the Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center of Morris Hospital, 100 W. Gore Road.

The three urgent care locations are closed just three days a year: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Labor Day have shortened hours: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Serving patients from 28 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca. Through the services of over 1,900 healthcare professionals, physicians and volunteers, Morris Hospital provides lifesaving cardiac intervention in its state-of-the-art cath lab, a radiation therapy center for cancer patients, Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery for orthopedics, a state-of-the-art intensive care unit, and integrated behavioral health in the primary care setting. Morris Hospital is a Level II perinatal care provider and primary stroke center. The hospital is known for its compassionate and personalized approach to healthcare.