The MVK Senior Citizens met December 16, 2025 at the Mazon American Legion at 11 a.m. with Dean Tambling from Country Companies Insurance answering questions from members. He gave an informative talk.

At noon, after a prayer by Nancy Johnson, we enjoyed a catered meal through Community Nutrition Network consisting of ham, baked potato, mixed vegetables, rye bread, pumpkin pie, and beverages. A Christmas gift was given to Lisa, the coordinator of the meals.

After lunch, our meeting was brought to order by President Beth Burns with a pledge to the flag and a moment of silence.

Then secretary Nancy Johnson gave her report of the last meeting and stand approved as read. A thank you note was read from MVK Christmas Basket Project for our donation. Birthdays were announced but they were not attending. We had one guest.

Thank you to Legion member Mike Stuckey for calling Bingo today.

The treasurer Shirley Peterson gave her report, a motion to accept by Joe, second by Nancy B, motion passed.

Winners of the door prizes were Nancy B, Carol B, Judy S, Bob E, June E, Shirley P, and Jan A. We had 4 extra prizes for December!

We sang a couple Christmas songs and played a trivia game with President Beth.

Our next meeting will be Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at noon. Euchre will begin at 10:30 and Bingo will follow the meeting. Dinner will be turkey, potato, gravy, peas and carrots, and dessert.

People 60 and older are welcome, call CNN 815-941-1590 to register.