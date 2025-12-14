Local Student Embarks on 25-Day China Tour Before Semester Abroad in Tokyo

DWIGHT, IL — Dwight native Noah Kelleher has embarked on a 25-day tour of China before beginning a semester abroad at Temple University in Tokyo, Japan. — Dwight native Noah Kelleher has embarked on a 25-day tour of China before beginning a semester abroad at Temple University in Tokyo, Japan.

Kelleher departed shortly after completing his final exams at Lewis University and arrived in Shanghai, a city roughly 7,100 miles from his Illinois home. An experienced world traveler who has visited more than 60 countries, Kelleher is beginning his adventure in Shanghai at the Grand Hyatt Shanghai hotel.

Despite exhaustion following his 12-hour flight, Kelleher immediately began exploring the city, captivated by its unique culture. He noted the city’s “fancy” architecture, the kindness of its residents, and the distinctive local cuisine, which he finds superior to anything he has previously experienced.

Upon arrival, Kelleher took a monorail from the airport which reached speeds of 190 mph. He is 14 hours ahead of Central Standard Time and, initially, found it difficult to sleep due to his excitement about the city’s sights and sounds.

Kelleher continues to explore Shanghai’s diverse offerings, including food tours, river cruises, churches, ancient temples, and landmarks like the Oriental Pearl tower. His hotel stay has been comfortable, with staff assisting him with shipping souvenirs back home.

Friends and family back in Dwight have expressed hopes that Kelleher’s extensive global experience will one day lead him to a career in diplomacy, representing his hometown well on the world stage.





