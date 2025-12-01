ILLINOIS STATE POLICE SEEKS PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE WITH FATAL CRASH ON ROUTE 53
DECEMBER 1, 2025
ELWOOD – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 is requesting the public’s assistance with a fatal crash investigation.
On November 25, 2025, at approximately 8:29 a.m., ISP responded to Route 53 southbound at Thele Road in Elwood for a report of a person on the ground. Upon arrival, Troopers located a male bicyclist that was struck by a vehicle. The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased. The crash occurred on November 24, 2025, sometime between 6 -6:30 p.m. The offending vehicle is possibly a black 2007-2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The vehicle’s front headlight and part of the bumper were found at the scene. The vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 53.
Anyone driving in the area at the time of the crash, anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who may have dash camera video of the incident or video of the location near the time of the crash, are asked to please contact ISP Special Agents at 815-221-2709 or submit a tip on ISP’s Crime Tip website.