ILLINOIS STATE POLICE SEEKS PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE WITH FATAL CRASH ON ROUTE 53

DECEMBER 1, 2025

ELWOOD – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 is requesting the public's assistance with a fatal crash investigation.

On November 25, 2025, at approximately 8:29 a.m., ISP responded to Route 53 southbound at Thele Road in Elwood for a report of a person on the ground. ​ ​ Upon arrival, Troopers located a male bicyclist that was struck by a vehicle. The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased. ​ The crash occurred on November 24, 2025, sometime between 6 -6:30 p.m. ​ The offending vehicle is possibly a black 2007-2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. ​ The vehicle’s front headlight and part of the bumper were found at the scene. The vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 53.