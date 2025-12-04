Illinois Pork Producers Association Announces Over $373 Million in Tax Revenue Generated by Illinois Pork Industry

Springfield, Ill. – The Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) today announced new economic impact findings showing that pork production in Illinois generates more than $373 million in total tax revenue, underscoring the vital role pig farmers play in supporting local communities, strengthening the state economy, and driving rural development.

Illinois remains one of the nation’s leading pork-producing states, and the industry’s economic footprint extends far beyond the farm gate. In addition to substantial tax contributions, pork production supports over 57,000 jobs across the supply chain, from on-farm workers and feed suppliers to processing facilities, transportation companies, veterinarians, equipment dealers, and small businesses in every region of the state.

“Illinois pig farmers are committed to feeding families, supporting their communities, and strengthening the state’s economy,” said Josh Maschhoff, President, Illinois Pork Producers Association. “The tax revenue and jobs created by pork production demonstrate just how essential this industry is to Illinois’ economic well-being.”

Economic Impact Reaches Every County

Pig farming is present in nearly every region of Illinois, and its economic benefits are felt at the county level, where the pork industry directly contribute to:

● Local school district funding

● County and municipal tax bases

● Employment opportunities in rural communities

● Increased demand for grain grown by Illinois corn and soybean farmers

● Business activity for local service providers, from construction to trucking

To help Illinois residents better understand these local impacts, IPPA encourages stakeholders, community leaders, and policymakers to explore county-by-county economic data available through IPPA’s website at ilpork.com/ippa/pig-farming-by-county. County-level breakdowns show how pork production supports jobs and contributes to local revenue streams throughout the state.