Illinois 116 work in Pontiac complete

$7.2 million project improves gateway to Old Route 66

PONTIAC – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the completion of improvements to Illinois 116 in Pontiac. The $7.2 million project is made possible under Gov. JB Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan.

Work began in March to patch, mill and resurface Illinois 116 from Ewing Drive just west of Interstate 55 to the bridge over the Vermilion River and will include the section of Illinois 116 shared with Old Route 66. Other improvements include reconstructing ADA sidewalk ramps and curbs, traffic signal repairs, and drainage repairs. The project also reconstructed the intersection of Illinois 116 and Old Route 66. Work installed crosswalks, new traffic signals and a remodified layout to aid in safer movement for traffic and pedestrians.

Over the next six years , IDOT is planning to improve 7,107 lane miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Six of Rebuild Illinois include almost $20.8 billion of improvements statewide to 21,309 lane miles of highway, 815 bridges and 1,181 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 3 updates on X, follow us at @IDOTDistrict3 . View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com .

