I-55 project in Livingston County complete

LIVINGSTON COUNTY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the completion of a multiyear project to improve a section of Interstate 55 in Livingston County. The $39.4 million project is made possible under Gov. JB Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan.

Work in 2024 patched the road, improved shoulders and repaired bridges on I-55 between the Illinois 17 and Illinois 23 interchanges, including the Odell interchange. Milling and resurfacing of I-55 and the Odell interchange was done in 2025. The project also included installing latex overlays on three bridges crossing I-55, including the bridge at the Odell interchange.

Over the next six years , IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Six of Rebuild Illinois include almost $20.8 billion of improvements statewide on 7,897 miles of highway, 815 bridges and 1,181 additional safety improvements.





Work included repairs of the bridge at the Odell interchange.