The Lady Panthers lost to Reed Custer by a score of 47-37. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 18 points and Madison Wright with 12.
The Lady Panthers lost to Herscher by a score of 49-33. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 12 points and followed by Kaylee Tousignant with 10.
The Lady Panthers lost to Grace Christian by a score of 37-22.
The Lady Panthers lost to Coal City by a score of 49-25. Maddie Simms led the team with 9 points, followed by Lilyan Eddy with 7.
