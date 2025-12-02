Dec 1

GSW vs Clifton Central

The Panthers were led by Lily Eddy with 13 points and Maddie Simms with 8. The Panthers will play Wednesday night at Tri Point. The Panthers lost to Clifton Central 61-30.

Nov 27

GSW veed Custer

The Lady Panthers lost to Reed Custer by a score of 47-37. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 18 points and Madison Wright with 12. The Lady Panthers play at home against Clifton Central on Monday.

Nov 25

Seneca vs St Bede

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 15 8 12 12 47 St. Bede 15 9 12 14 50 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 24 Kylee Rowley 6 3-2 (0-1) Next Up Tuesday 12/2 @ home vs Princeton

GSW vs Herscher The Lady Panthers lost to Herscher by a score of 49-33. The Panthers were led by Maddie Simms with 12 points and followed by Kaylee Tousignant with 10. The Panthers play tomorrow night against Reed Custer.

Nov 22

Seneca vs Peoria Manual

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 6 10 8 4 28 Peoria Manual 16 8 8 8 40 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 14 Tessa Krull 6 3-1 (0-0) Next Up 11/25/25 @ Seneca vs St Bede. JV 5:30 and Var to follow

Nov 21

Dwight vs Somonauk

Dwight Lady Trojans beat Somonauk 59-42 on Friday night. Mikayla Chambers 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists Makayla Wahl 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals Ryan Bean 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists Sophie Buck 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals Lady Trojans are now 3-1 on the season. We play again on 11/25 at Tri Valley.

GSW vs Grace Christian

The Lady Panthers lost to Grace Christian by a score of 37-22. The Panthers were led by Leah Olson with 7 points, and Maddie Simms and Kaylee Tousignant each had 6. The Panthers play at home next Tuesday against Herscher.

Nov 20

Dwight vs Plano

Dwight Lady Trojans defeated Plano at the Somonauk Tournament on Thursday night, 59-57. Leading the team was Mikayla Chambers with 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals. Ryan Bean had 10 points, 9 rebounds. Also chipping in were Addy Sulzberger with 8 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals along with Shay Sulzberger with 8 points. Lady Trojans are now 2-1. Next game 11/21 against Somonauk.

GSW vs Kankakee

The Lady Panthers lost to Kankakee 74-20. The Panthers were led by Kaylee Tousignant with 9 points and followed by Maddie Simms with 6. They will play their final game of the Reed-Custer Tournament against Grace Christian on Friday at 5pm.

Nov 19

Dwight vs ACC

Dwight Lady Trojans took a loss to ACC, 34-60. Mikayla Chambers lead the way with 11 points and 5 steals and Addy Sulzberger chipped in 9 points and 5 rebounds. We are now 1-1 on the season and take on Plano tonight (11/20) in the Somonauk Tournament.

GSW vs Coal City

The Lady Panthers lost to Coal City by a score of 49-25. Maddie Simms led the team with 9 points, followed by Lilyan Eddy with 7. The Panthers play again tomorrow night at 8pm against Kankakee.

Nov 18

Dwight vs Newark

Dwight Varsity girls season opener vs Newark at the Somonauk Tournament

Dwight 58

Newark 20

Mikayla Chambers 25 points, 11 rebounds, 8 steals

Addy Sulzberger 9 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds

Ryan Bean 8 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals

GSW vs Rosary The GSW Lady Panthers lost to Rosary by a score of 39-29. Leading the Panthers was Maddie Simms with 11 points, followed by Leah Olson with 7, Lilyan Eddy with 6 and Kaylee Tousignant with 5. The Panthers play tomorrow night at 6:30 against Coal City in the Reed-Custer Thanksgiving Tournament.

Seneca vs Streator

1 2 3 4 Total Lady Irish 7 21 20 2 50 Streator 2 4 8 6 14 Leading Scorers Graysen Provance 15 Tessa Krull 10 Camryn Stecken 7 Kylee Rowley 6 2-0 (0-0) Next up 11/20/25 @ Seneca 7:00 vs Serena in Falcon/Irish Thanksgiving Tournament