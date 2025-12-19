Giannoulias Launches E-Filing for Court of ClaimsBringing Court into the Digital Era, Saving Time and Expanding Access

As part of his broader modernization push, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced that the Illinois Court of Claims will now offer electronic filing options and conduct remote hearings – a major step forward in how the court serves the public.

The transition replaces a slow, paper-based system that depended on mail delivery, cumbersome copies and in-person proceedings, often delaying case processing and complicating access for claimants.

“For too long, the state’s Court of Claims has been forced to rely on outdated, paper-driven processes that made filing a claim slower and more complicated,” Giannoulias said. “By making this a fully digital process, we’re making government more accessible, more transparent and more efficient for the people it serves. This initiative will save time, reduce headaches and ensure Illinoisans can seek justice without unnecessary barriers.”

Starting today, all filings with the Court of Claims will be submitted through a new online e-filing portal – clerkofthecourt.ilsos.gov. Users can create an account, follow step-by-step instructions and submit their claims directly through the system. Training videos will be available to help first-time users navigate the process.

The new digital platform makes it easier than ever for Illinoisans to manage their claims from start to finish, allowing them to file at their convenience, track updates instantly and receive notifications in real time as their case moves forward. It also reduces headaches by eliminating the need to mail multiple paper copies and provides new efficiencies by reducing administrative processing times.

The initiative brings the Court of Claims in line with broader technology upgrades underway across the Secretary of State’s office and throughout the Illinois court system.

Claimants with questions are encouraged to contact the Court of Claims Clerk’s Office at ClerkofCoC@ilsos.gov or (217) 782-7101.

Background

The Court of Claims modernization initiative was enabled by HB 1576, sponsored by State Representative Terra Costa Howard (42nd District – Lombard) and State Senator Michael Halpin (36th District – Rock Island). The measure authorizes the court to conduct hearings remotely and allows the public to file claims, submit evidence or testimony, and pay fees online.

The Illinois Court of Claims serves as the venue where individuals can seek financial compensation from the State of Illinois in cases where the state may be legally responsible. The court hears claims ranging from injuries caused by state employees or agencies to property damage to wrongful imprisonment. It also handles compensation for families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty. Because these cases often involve Illinoisans navigating complex circumstances, improving access and efficiency is essential.





