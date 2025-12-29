GFWC Kankakee Woman’s Club Announces 2026 Fundraiser: “Honoring Legacy and Inspiring the Future”

Kankakee, IL — The GFWC Illinois Woman’s Club of Kankakee will host its 2026 fundraiser, “Honoring Legacy and Inspiring the Future,” on January 20, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium, 803 S. 8th Street, Kankakee. Kankakee, IL — The GFWC Illinois Woman’s Club of Kankakee will host its 2026 fundraiser, “Honoring Legacy and Inspiring the Future,” on January 20, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium, 803 S. 8th Street, Kankakee.

The evening will feature a special guest speaker (to be announced) and a community tribute honoring African American women in Kankakee County. Community members are invited to submit nominations by calling Dondi at 815‑715‑8405.

Tickets are $50 and available on Eventbrite, Facebook, through any club member, or by calling 815‑715‑8405.

All proceeds will benefit nonprofits and veterans in Kankakee County.

The GFWC Illinois Woman’s Club of Kankakee continues its long tradition of service, leadership, and community support.