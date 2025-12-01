The Dwight Village Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting on November 25, 2025.

In attendance were trustees Marla Kinkade, Joshua Jahn, Austin Haacke, Deb Karch, and Dan Hansen. Trustee Pete Meister, was absent.

Others in attendance were Mayor Paul Johnson, Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott, Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, and Deputy Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth.

Newly hired EMS Director Dustin Campbell was Sworn in by Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth.



The following Consent Agenda items were considered and approved:

a. Motion approving payments of November 25, 2025, $121,212.79

b. Motion approving payments in between board meetings of $158,987.61

c. Motion approving fund transfer of $362,786.25 from NIIR Sales Tax (36) to NHR Referendum Bond (47)

d. Motion approving fund transfer of $310,503.75 from Water (51) to Water Bond (41)

e. Motion approving pay request for Innovation Landscape for $67,230.26

f. Motion approving the minutes of October 28, 2025, Village Board Meeting

g. Motion approving the minutes of November 18, 2025, Committee Meetings

h. Motion approving IMIC insurance renewal for $254,679.00

i. Motion to approve concurrence of bid for SRTS – D. Construction $230,453.48

j. Motion approving Christmas certificates for $1,850.00

No one spoke in Public Forum.

REPORT OF OFFICERS

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston offered a thank you to Ganz Greenhouse of Marseilles for their $1,941.53 donation of flowers and plants that go in downtown planters and other locations around the Village.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan reminded Dwight residents that the street parking ban will be in effect December 1 through March 1 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Parking is also prohibited any time snowfall reaches two inches.

He also added that the newly purchased department firearms have been deployed and the old the guns considered to be potentially defective have been placed in storage.

The officer that was in a recent accident while on duty has returned to work and is fine. A new squad car is in the process of being located.

EMS Director Dustin Campbell informed the Board that he is working on getting the entire full-time staff certified as CPR instructors.

Director of Public Works Cory Scoles reminded residents that leaf pick-up in the Village has ended.

Information coming from the Ordinance Committee Meeting of November 18, 2025:

The Ordinance Committee opted to not make any changes to Ordinance 1517 regarding grace period on late water bill payments. The Code Book was updated to eliminate some double references.

Information coming from the Public Properties/Utilities Committee Meeting of November 18, 2025:

A plan is in motion to upgrade a culvert going under the Norfolk Southern tracks which will potential reduce the amount of property in the current flood plain. Easements from property owners will be sought in regards to a multi-use walking path grant through he Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP).

Information coming from the Administrative & Finance Committee Meeting of November 18, 2025:

The new Village website was reviewed and will be launched soon. Administration of the Fourth of July Fireworks will be taken over by the Village. It was decided to stay with the current insurance provider (IMIC), taking note that the premiums will increase by $32,000 and that a recent accident involving a Police Department squad car was with an uninsured motorist. The Committee discussed options on the 2026 Tax Levy and settled on a proposed 11.63% levy increase. Options on business incentives for the new Fast5 Travel Plaza were discussed and it was decided to offer negotiated TIF reimbursements over time. The Safe Routes to School bid of $230,453.48 submitted by D Construction was accepted. The DEA Bucks program is ending so it was decide to donate $1,850 to Grundy County Chamber to provide $50 Chamber Cards to Village employees as Christmas gifts. The Committee discussed 2026 meeting dates, as the current schedule of meeting on Tuesdays presented conflicts for some Trustees. It was decided to stay with the current dates of holding full Board meetings on the fourth Tuesday of each month while Standing Committe Meetings would be held on the third Tuesday of each month. The Committee moved to Executive Session to discuss a real estate transaction, however no action resulted.

ORDINANCES / RESOLUTIONS

Resolution 2025-22 was passed authorizing an agreement with NGICG for application service for an ILESB Camera Grant.

OLD BUSINESS

A motion was passed approving an addendum to the contract regarding the purchase of 105 Watters Drive which modified the escrow process.

Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott presented a public disclosure announcement regarding the property at 210 West William Street, of which the Village has been renting from Dean Hansen since the Public Works Building was destroyed by fire on December 9, 2023. In October of 2025 insurance payments covering the rental cost ended and the Village became responsible. In formulating a new contract for the rental property it was discovered that the entity owing the property was technically the Dean Hansen Family, of which Village Trustee Dan would have an interest. It was decided by all parties, that going forward, Trustee Dan Hansen would abstain from any votes regarding the William street property or on any matters involving the Village Engineering Firm of Chamlin and Associates, for which his brother, Ryan, is an employee.

NEW BUSINESS

2026 Meeting Dates were approved as the fourth Tuesday of each month. Standing Committee Meetings would be the third Tuesday of each Month. A motion was passed giving authorization to publish a Truth in Taxation Notice and to set public hearing for December 16, 2025, at 4:50 p.m.

The next regularly scheduled Village Board Meeting will be December 23, 2025.