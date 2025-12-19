The Dwight Village Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

In attendance were trustees Marla Kinkade, Pete Meister, Joshua Jahn, Austin Haacke, Deb Karch, and Dan Hansen.

Others in attendance were Mayor Paul Johnson, Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott, Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, and Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth.

The following Consent Agenda were approved:

Minutes of November 25, 2025, Village Board Meeting The October 2025 Treasurer’s Report

No one spoke in Public Forum regarding the proposed 2025 tax levy.

Mayor Paul Johnson reported on the status of various projects:

Dunkin’ Donuts at 10 E. Northbrook Drive is anticipated to open sometime in January. Dollar General at 410 E Mazon Ave. is expected to open in late February or March. Santi’s Breakfast and Mexican Food at 118 E Main St. is open and in operation. Timeless Occasions, an event venue at 154 E. Main St. will be opening soon with a ribbon cutting planned for December 20.

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston updated the Board:

Village Hall will be closing at 1:30 pm on Friday, December 19, to allow for village employees to enjoy a Christmas Luncheon provided by Berkot’s Super Foods.

EMS Director Dustin Campbell reported that:

Ambulance 1814 has mechanical issues and is being serviced at Dwight Ford. EMS calls this year are trending upward and are currently at 1,590 calls. The total for last year was 1,528 calls.

Director of Public Works Cory Scoles reported:

Residents should be reminded that the winter street parking rules are in effect and to not park overnight on streets to facilitate snow plowing.

Finance Services Coordinator Hayden Tjelle informed the Board that new overtime reporting rules will be in effect in 2026 and is working on how that will be handled.

The following Ordinances were approved:

Ordinance 1557 Abating GO Waterwork Bonds Series 2021A Ordinance 1558 Abating GO TIF Bond Series 2016B Ordinance 1559Abating GO TIF Bond Series 2021B Ordinance 1560 Abating GO Sales Tax Bond Series 2021C Ordinance 1561 Tax Levy The Tax Levy for 2025 was established at $1,474,250, up from $1,320,615.30 in 2024.

*Each year the Village Board passes these abatement ordinances informing the County that the bonds will be paid back with general funds and not by property tax increases.

The following Resolutions were passed:

Resolution 2025-35 to discuss and set meting dates for the following calendar year in October. Village of Dwight Village Board Meetings are currently scheduled for the fourth Tuesday of each month. Resolution 2025-24 for consideration and possible adoption regarding the review and release of closed session minutes. Going forward, the Board will review opening of closed session minutes based on input from the Village Clerk.

In New Business:

A pay request was approved for #1 and final for D Construction of $28,903.75 Payments were approved for December 16th bills of $351,037.41 Payments were approved for the period between board meetings of $871,386.57

The Board had no need to enter Executive Session and adjourned.

The next full Board Meeting will be Tuesday, January 27.