Jackson Launius and Jack Statler, both seniors at Dwight High School, volunteered to ring the bells at Route 66 Family Restaurant. They rang the bells for five straight hours on Friday, November 28th to start the community project that runs from Thanksgiving to Christmas.

Money that is raised will be used all through 2026 to help those less fortunate when it comes to covering costs of things like food, medicine, rides to doctors, and other unexpected expenses.

Because we only have one location for the Red Kettles, we are relying on mailed-in donations this year. If you are able, please donate (any amount). You can send a check made out to Dwight Salvation Army, %Gene Mortensen (Chairman), 315 North Clinton Street, Dwight, Illinois 60420.

The campaign is sponsored by four churches: Dwight United Methodist, St. Peter’s Lutheran, New Life Assembly of God and Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish.

As the Bible says: If someone asks for help – “do this and you will have done it unto me.” Words that we should all live by.

Thank you and God Bless you for your kindness and support.

Gene Mortensen