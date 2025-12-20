REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On December 17 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Joel Sandeno called the meeting to order at 6:11 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Erin Connor; Kim Frauli; Joel Sandeno; Jake Tjelle

ABSENT: Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal

TROJAN OF THE MONTH

Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Chad Miller as Trojan of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

Jakobe Rabor, Band/Choir Director, was in attendance to recognize Choir students Mikey Groves and

William Richards, who were chosen for ILMEA participation this year.

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read. Mr. DeLong expounded on some of the new rules passed by IHSA, including the expanded football playoffs and the change to Dead Week from the first week in August to the first week in July.

Mr. DeLong reported that we are still holding funding payable to Bee Liner Lean Company for the restrooms. He stated that when the company they hired to tile the restrooms did the work, they covered up all of the sewer line cleanups so they will have to come back and repair those.

Mr. DeLong reported on a new proposed solar farm near Ransom, part of which would fall within our district boundaries. He noted that the Otter Creek Solar Project would potentially be operational in 2029 and would mean approximately $50,000 per year in additional tax revenues. They asked for his support with the county board and DeLong stated that he did email the county board to say what the addition of those funds would mean to the district’s students.Mr. DeLong noted that the new Athletic Practice Facility is constantly being used by either our athletes or by the public and it continues to grow. Over Christmas break, returning college summer workers will be painting the lower portion of the interior green to help with visibility in the facility during practices.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Entered into Executive Session at 6:25 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act exited Executive Session at 6:28 p.m.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

1) Minutes of the November 19, 2025 Regular Board Meeting

2) Bills

3) Approve Employment, Kwynn Rury, JV Baseball Coach

4) Approve Employment, Corilyn Hensel-McCullough, Substitute Teacher

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong presented his final proposal for the 2025 Tax Levy and Extension, which is an increase of 10.88%.

approve the Certificate of Compliance with Truth in Taxation, as presented.

Mr. DeLong presented the second reading of PRESS Plus Policy 120 Updates and asked for final approval.

Mr. DeLong reminded the Board about a proposal for a resolution to allow the expansion of usage of the County Schools Facility Tax to include payment for the School Resource Officer, Social Workers or Counselors. He is asking for a formal approval of a resolution for the Regional Superintendent to add this to the Spring ballot. This is not a new tax, just expansion of the uses of a current tax.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong has done a review of the past 6 months of Executive Session minutes and has determined that all need to remain closed.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that a new cell phone policy will be in place for 2nd semester. DTHS will be piloting a new program and language will need to be added to our cell phone policy regarding this program. Mr. DeLong announced that LACC will be adding an Aviation Program to their curriculum next year.

While they have already approved this program, it is standard procedure for the Board to also approve this program offering.

Mr. DeLong announced that he has chosen GS Principal Julie Schultz as the new Director of Curriculum and Instruction, beginning with the 2026-27 school year. He has proposed a 3-year contract (2026-27; 2027-28; 2028-29) for Schultz, with corresponding HS salaries of $30,801 for 2026-27; $30,801 for 2027-28; and $31,417 for 2028-29. This salary represents 30% of Schultz’s total salary; DGS will pay the other 70%. Schultz will resign as GS Principal at their January Board meeting.

adjourned the meeting at 6:35 p.m.